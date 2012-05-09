FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 9
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 9, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 9

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.	
  - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day
 Treasury bills            worth 3 billion
 shillings ($35.99 million).
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Shares, gold and oil fell and the euro remained
 pressured on Wednesday as Greece struggled to form
 a government two days after an election,
 heightening the risk that a hard-won bailout deal
 could be scrapped.              
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES 
 Brent crude slipped towards $112 on Wednesday,
 maintaining its downtrend for a sixth session, as
 political uncertainty in the debt-laden euro zone
 and rising oil stocks in the United States revived
 worries about fuel demand.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand hit its worst level in
 three-weeks on Tuesday, declining with investors'
 appetite to take up risk while Europe looks
 politically unstable. Soft domestic jobs numbers
 added to the beating as they pointed to an
 uncertain economic recovery.         
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
 South African stocks lost ground for a fourth
 straight session on Tuesday, falling more than 1
 percent, with platinum miners such as Anglo
 American Platinum          the hardest hit as the
 euro zone's debt crisis continued to cloud
 markets.      
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        could come under
 pressure in the days ahead from demand for dollars
 from oil importers, traders said after a flat
 trading day on Tuesday for both the currency and
 the stock market.                
 
 KENYA OIL MERGER 
 Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil           expects
 the sale of a majority stake to Puma Energy by key
 shareholders to be completed in the next few
 months, its chairman and chief executive said on
 Tuesday.                
 
 KENYA SCANDAL  
 The chairman of a powerful committee in the Kenyan
 parliament on Tuesday demanded that Medical
 Services Minister Anyang' Nyong'o resign over a
 scandal involving payments by the state medical
 insurance fund to "phantom" hospitals.
                
 
 NIGERIA BOURSE SCAM
 Nigeria's stock exchange was at the heart of a web
 of fraudulent accounting that saw share-price
 manipulation, insider trading and millions of
 dollars misspent on a yacht and Rolex watches, the
 regulator said.                
 
 TANZANIA CONSTRUCTION
 German group HeidelbergCements's          
 Tanzanian unit expects demand for cement in east
 Africa's second-biggest economy to rise this year.
                
 
 UGANDA FARMING 
 The United Nation's International Fund for
 Agricultural Development (IFAD) will lend Uganda
 up to $80 million between 2013 and 2015 at low
 interest rates to boost agricultural production,
 IFAD's president said on Tuesday.                 
 
 UGANDA CURRENCY 
 The Ugandan shilling        weakened against the
 dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by demand for the
 U.S. currency from importers and concerns over
 mounting instability in Uganda's neighbour and
 trading partner South Sudan.                
 
 MAURITIUS SUGAR
 Two Mauritius sugar producers plan to merge in a
 move that would create the largest sugar milling
 company on the Indian Ocean island and help them
 better cope with tougher trading conditions since
 the European Union cut guaranteed prices.
                
 
 MALAWI    
 The IMF will send letters to Malawi's donor
 nations telling them it approves the country's
 efforts to seek financing so that they can release
 funds to help prop up its rapidly dwindling
 foreign exchange reserves, Malawi's finance
 minister said on Tuesday.                
 
 MALAWI T-BILL
 The weighted average yield on Botswana 3-month
 Treasury bills fell to 5.28 percent from 5.32
 percent a month ago, the central bank said on
 Tuesday.                
 
 SUDAN CONFLICT
 Rebels in Sudan's western Darfur region said on
 Tuesday they had seized control of a town from
 Sudanese government troops, part of their campaign
 to topple President Omar Hassan al-Bashir's
 government.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on      
  	
  	
  ($1 = 83.3500 Kenyan shillings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.