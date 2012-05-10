FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 10

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.	
  - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day 
 Treasury bills            worth 2 billion 
 shillings ($24.00 million).     
 
 ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 45,000 kwachas
 ($8.73) of the 91 - day T-bill, 50,000 kwachas of
 the 182 - days T-bill, 55,000 of the 273 -day
 T-bill and 100,000 of the 364 - day T - bill at
 its weekly auction.
 
 MOZAMBIQUE - Mozambique's central bank announces
 interest rate decision after policy meeting. 1600
 GMT.  
 
 ETHIOPIA - The 2012 World Economic Forum announced
 that the 22nd World Economic Forum on Africa will
 take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - one of the
 fastest-growing economies in the world and
 Africa's second most populous country. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Thursday, as a weak Chinese
 trade data stoked fears of a growth slowdown,
 further undermining risk appetites already reduced
 by worries about the health of Spanish banks and
 deepening political chaos in Greece.              
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES 
 Brent crude slipped below $113 on Thursday, after
 weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data that
 raised concerns over energy demand at the world's
 second-largest oil consumer.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 The World Bank's International Finance Corporation
 (IFC) expects to invest $2.6 billion in Africa
 this year, nearly double five years ago, with a
 six-country domestic bond programme at the core of
 its activities, a senior official said on
 Wednesday.                   
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand fell nearly two percent to a
 four-month low against the dollar on Wednesday,
 the second-weakest performer in a basket of
 emerging market currencies, as political and
 economic uncertainty in Europe dented risk
 appetite globally.       
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS
 South African stocks fell for a fifth straight
 session on Wednesday, tracking a global market
 that was dragged down by worries the political
 impasse in Greece would endanger the euro zone's
 efforts to end its debt crisis.       
 
 KENYA'S SAFARICOM FY RESULTS  
 Safaricom          , Kenya's top telecoms
 operator, full-year pretax profit fell 5.4 percent
 to 17.37 billion shillings ($208.47 million),
 weighed on by higher financing costs and
 unrealised foreign exchange losses, it said on
 Thursday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        fell against the dollar
 on Wednesday as oil importers bought the U.S. 
 currency, while stocks edged down for the third
 straight session due to profit-taking.
                
 
 KENYA T-BILLS  
 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day
 Treasury bills            plunged to 12.431
 percent in an oversubscribed sale on Wednesday
 from 16.915 percent at the previous auction in
 April, the central bank said.                    
 
 EQUITY BANK
 Kenya's Equity Bank           could consider an
 overseas listing as rapid expansion puts it in
 danger of outgrowing its home stock market, its
 chief executive said on Wednesday.                
 
 NATIONAL BANK Q1
 National Bank of Kenya          raised its
 interest income in the first three months of this
 year from the same period in 2011, helping to
 drive a 4 percent increase in pretax profit to 486
 million shillings ($5.83 million), it said on
 Wednesday.                
 
 KENYA'S KENOLKOBIL TAKEOVER
 Shares of Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil
          , which is a takeover target of
 Swiss-based Puma Energy, have been suspended from
 trading for an indefinite period, the Nairobi
 Securities Exchange (NSE) said on Wednesday.
                
 
 EAST AFRICA OIL SEARCH    
 The state oil firms of Japan and Kenya have signed
 an agreement to survey the country in East Africa,
 which has become a hot spot for exploration after
 the discovery of oil, and assess its onshore
 petroleum reserves, officials said on Wednesday.
                    
 
 NIGERIA ECONOMY  
 Nigeria's economy is expected to expand at a
 slower rate this year than in 2011, data showed on
 Tuesday, due to disruptions to oil production and
 ongoing weakness in developed countries that buy
 crude from Africa's largest producer.
                   
 
 CONOCOPHILLIPS TO EXIT NIGERIA   
 U.S. oil group ConocoPhillips         has hired
 BNP Paribas           to help sell its Nigerian
 assets, including on-shore, off-shore oil and gas
 fields and a stake in its LNG Brass facility,
 sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
                
 
 ANGOLA   
 Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos, the daughter
 of the country's president, bought a further 5
 percent of Portugal's leading pay-TV and Internet
 provider Zon Multimedia          from Spain's
 Telefonica         , making her its largest
 shareholder, Zon said.                
 
 GHANA INFLATION    
 Ghana's annual inflation broke above 9 percent in
 April for the first time in a year, with analysts
 predicting price rises in double digits again and
 further policy tightening.                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA 
 Ivory Coast will produce around 1.35 million
 tonnes of cocoa during the current season, down
 from a record 1.5 million last season, the
 International Cocoa Organisation said on
 Wednesday.                
 
 ETHIOPIA FARMING   
 Indian-listed Karuturi Global, which has leased
 land in Ethiopia for commercial farming, plans to
 export cereals, sugar and edible oil to South
 Sudan and Kenya upon completing cultivation in
 2014, its director said on Wednesday.
                
 
 TANZANIA T-BILLS
 The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day
 Treasury bills rose marginally to 13.81 percent on
 Wednesday, from 13.80 percent at its last auction
 two weeks ago, the central bank said on its
 website.                
 
 UGANDA TULLOW
 UK-based oil explorer Tullow Oil         plans to
 spend up to $750 million jointly with its partners
 in exploration and further drilling in Uganda this
 year as the east African country races to begin
 crude production.                
 
 UGANDA COFFEE EXPORTS    
 Uganda coffee exports dropped 20 percent in April
 from the same month last year as a drop in prices
 made farmers reluctant to sell their stocks, but
 volumes may rise in the next two months, the
 industry regulator said on Wednesday.
                  
 
 MALAWI IMF
 The IMF will send letters to Malawi's donor
 nations telling them it approves the country's
 efforts to seek financing so that they can release
 funds to help prop up its rapidly dwindling
 foreign exchange reserves, Malawi's finance
 minister said on Tuesday.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN    
 South Sudan accused Sudan on Wednesday of bombing
 and shelling seven areas on the southern side of
 their disputed border in the last 48 hours,
 calling the acts a violation of a U.N.-backed
 ceasefire that should have begun on Saturday.
                   
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on      
  	
  	
  ($1 = 5155.0000 Zambian kwachas)	
  ($1 = 83.3200 Kenyan shillings)

