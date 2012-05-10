African Markets - Factors to watch on May 10

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 2 billion shillings ($24.00 million). ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 45,000 kwachas ($8.73) of the 91 - day T-bill, 50,000 kwachas of the 182 - days T-bill, 55,000 of the 273 -day T-bill and 100,000 of the 364 - day T - bill at its weekly auction. MOZAMBIQUE - Mozambique's central bank announces interest rate decision after policy meeting. 1600 GMT. ETHIOPIA - The 2012 World Economic Forum announced that the 22nd World Economic Forum on Africa will take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and Africa's second most populous country. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Thursday, as a weak Chinese trade data stoked fears of a growth slowdown, further undermining risk appetites already reduced by worries about the health of Spanish banks and deepening political chaos in Greece. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped below $113 on Thursday, after weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data that raised concerns over energy demand at the world's second-largest oil consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME The World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) expects to invest $2.6 billion in Africa this year, nearly double five years ago, with a six-country domestic bond programme at the core of its activities, a senior official said on Wednesday. AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand fell nearly two percent to a four-month low against the dollar on Wednesday, the second-weakest performer in a basket of emerging market currencies, as political and economic uncertainty in Europe dented risk appetite globally. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks fell for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, tracking a global market that was dragged down by worries the political impasse in Greece would endanger the euro zone's efforts to end its debt crisis. KENYA'S SAFARICOM FY RESULTS Safaricom , Kenya's top telecoms operator, full-year pretax profit fell 5.4 percent to 17.37 billion shillings ($208.47 million), weighed on by higher financing costs and unrealised foreign exchange losses, it said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling fell against the dollar on Wednesday as oil importers bought the U.S. currency, while stocks edged down for the third straight session due to profit-taking. KENYA T-BILLS The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills plunged to 12.431 percent in an oversubscribed sale on Wednesday from 16.915 percent at the previous auction in April, the central bank said. EQUITY BANK Kenya's Equity Bank could consider an overseas listing as rapid expansion puts it in danger of outgrowing its home stock market, its chief executive said on Wednesday. NATIONAL BANK Q1 National Bank of Kenya raised its interest income in the first three months of this year from the same period in 2011, helping to drive a 4 percent increase in pretax profit to 486 million shillings ($5.83 million), it said on Wednesday. KENYA'S KENOLKOBIL TAKEOVER Shares of Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil , which is a takeover target of Swiss-based Puma Energy, have been suspended from trading for an indefinite period, the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) said on Wednesday. EAST AFRICA OIL SEARCH The state oil firms of Japan and Kenya have signed an agreement to survey the country in East Africa, which has become a hot spot for exploration after the discovery of oil, and assess its onshore petroleum reserves, officials said on Wednesday. NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigeria's economy is expected to expand at a slower rate this year than in 2011, data showed on Tuesday, due to disruptions to oil production and ongoing weakness in developed countries that buy crude from Africa's largest producer. CONOCOPHILLIPS TO EXIT NIGERIA U.S. oil group ConocoPhillips has hired BNP Paribas to help sell its Nigerian assets, including on-shore, off-shore oil and gas fields and a stake in its LNG Brass facility, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters. ANGOLA Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the country's president, bought a further 5 percent of Portugal's leading pay-TV and Internet provider Zon Multimedia from Spain's Telefonica , making her its largest shareholder, Zon said. GHANA INFLATION Ghana's annual inflation broke above 9 percent in April for the first time in a year, with analysts predicting price rises in double digits again and further policy tightening. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast will produce around 1.35 million tonnes of cocoa during the current season, down from a record 1.5 million last season, the International Cocoa Organisation said on Wednesday. ETHIOPIA FARMING Indian-listed Karuturi Global, which has leased land in Ethiopia for commercial farming, plans to export cereals, sugar and edible oil to South Sudan and Kenya upon completing cultivation in 2014, its director said on Wednesday. TANZANIA T-BILLS The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day Treasury bills rose marginally to 13.81 percent on Wednesday, from 13.80 percent at its last auction two weeks ago, the central bank said on its website. UGANDA TULLOW UK-based oil explorer Tullow Oil plans to spend up to $750 million jointly with its partners in exploration and further drilling in Uganda this year as the east African country races to begin crude production. UGANDA COFFEE EXPORTS Uganda coffee exports dropped 20 percent in April from the same month last year as a drop in prices made farmers reluctant to sell their stocks, but volumes may rise in the next two months, the industry regulator said on Wednesday. MALAWI IMF The IMF will send letters to Malawi's donor nations telling them it approves the country's efforts to seek financing so that they can release funds to help prop up its rapidly dwindling foreign exchange reserves, Malawi's finance minister said on Tuesday. SOUTH SUDAN South Sudan accused Sudan on Wednesday of bombing and shelling seven areas on the southern side of their disputed border in the last 48 hours, calling the acts a violation of a U.N.-backed ceasefire that should have begun on Saturday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 5155.0000 Zambian kwachas) ($1 = 83.3200 Kenyan shillings)