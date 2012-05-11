African Markets - Factors to watch on May 11

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to issue a statement on the weekly foreign exchange reserve . ETHIOPIA - Last day of the 2012 World Economic Forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares retreated on Friday, spooked by JPMorgan's $2 billion loss from a failed hedging strategy, with investors warily watching political turmoil in the euro zone as they await new Chinese data for clues on its growth outlook. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude dropped below $112 a barrel on Friday, tracking losses in the euro amid a political deadlock in Greece that has renewed worries about the fate of the debt-laden euro zone and clouded the outlook for global oil demand. AFRICA CURRENCIES Dollar inflows from Nigeria's state-owned energy company are expected to strengthen the naira, while traders in Ghana see a possible recovery point for the cedi. WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM * Unilever aims to nearly double its revenue in Africa in five years, a senior executive said on Thursday, as it bets on rising demand for everything from soap to soup on the fast-growing continent. * Tanzania expects its economy to grow by as much as 7 percent this year, faster than 6.4 percent in 2011, its central bank governor said on Thursday, as it faces fewer problems with power shortages. * Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote said his conglomerate needed to spend $7.5 billion over the next four years to expand operations in a range of sectors. * Wal-Mart Stores Inc , is focused on strengthening its existing operations in Africa and not immediate expansion into new markets on the continent, the head of its international businesses said on Thursday. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand eased against the dollar on Thursday, recovering from oversold levels as risk aversion subsided in the late afternoon, pulling yields on government bonds lower. SOUTH AFRICA STOCKS South African stocks rose for the first time in six sessions on Thursday, buoyed by encouraging U.S. jobs data, with the Old Mutual financial group leading the charge on the back of a strong sales report. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling tumbled to a three-month low against the dollar as falling yields on government securities cut incentive for investors to hold the currency, while Safaricom helped shares break a three day losing streak. KENYA T-BILLS The weighted average yield of Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills tumbled 200 basis points at auction this week to 11.381 percent, amid heavy demand, the central bank said on Thursday. ANGOLA OIL Angola's government has provided information on $27.2 billion of an accounting discrepancy in public funds linked to state-owned oil firm Sonangol but has yet to account for another $4.2 billion, the IMF said in a staff report published on Thursday. ANGOLA INFLATION Angola's annual inflation slowed to 10.88 percent year-on-year in April from 11.12 percent in March, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday. MALAWI T-BILLS The yield on Malawi 3-month Treasury bills rose to 9.8 percent from 8.0 percent a week ago, the central bank said. MAURITIUS T-BILLS The weighted yield on Mauritius 273-day Treasury bill fell to 3.71 percent at auction on Thursday from 3.73 percent at the previous sale, the central bank said. ETHIOPIA INFLATION Ethiopia's year-on-year inflation fell for the second straight month to 29.8 percent in April from 32.5 percent in March, thanks to a drop in food prices, the statistics office said on Thursday. BOTSWANA COAL Botswana will issue a tender this year for two, 300 MW coal-fired power plants to be built by independent producers to meet rising demand in the landlocked southern African country, a senior government official said on Wednesday. SOUTH SUDAN South Sudan said on Thursday it was ready to reopen negotiations "any time" on a range of disputes with its northern neighbour Sudan after a spasm of fighting, but Khartoum said there could be no such talks unless the two sides settled security issues. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 5155.0000 Zambian kwachas) ($1 = 83.3200 Kenyan shillings)