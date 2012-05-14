FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 14
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 14, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 14 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - Energy Regulatory Commission issues its monthly fuel price
 review, which stays in force for a month from every 15th day of the
 month.
 *MAURITIUS - Finance Minister Xavier Duval to hold a news conference
 on the state of the Indian ocean island's economy.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Monday after weekend talks to form a new Greek
 government failed and China's latest move to loosen monetary policy
 highlighted concerns its economy is faltering, prompting investors
 to further trim their exposure to risk.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES 
 Brent crude slipped below $112 on Monday on a worsening oil demand
 outlook after talks to form a new government in Greece failed, and
 as signs of a slowing Chinese economy outweighed the country's
 latest move to ease monetary conditions.                
 
 IMF AFRICA ECONOMIC FORECASTS
 Sub-Saharan Africa's economies will expand at a slower rate in 2012
 than earlier projected, undermined by global financial distress and
 a sluggish recovery in South Africa, the International Monetary Fund
 (IMF) said on Monday.                                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN, SUDAN CONFLICT 
 South Sudan has withdrawn its police from the disputed Abyei region
 on its border with Sudan, the United Nations said on Friday, after
 the U.N. Security Council threatened the African neighbors with
 sanctions to try and stop an escalating conflict.                
          
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME     
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Kenyan Treasury bill yields tumbled at auctions this week and
 further declines are expected after inflation in east Africa's
 largest economy fell in April for the fifth consecutive
 month.               
 
 SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
 The spread between South Africa's 2015 and 2026 benchmark bonds hit
 a historic high on Friday, with yields at the longer end of the
 government bond curve pushed up as the treasury signals more
 issuance in that area next week.                 
     Also, stocks rose for the second straight session on Friday,
 buoyed by upbeat consumer sentiment data out of the United States
 and a strong sales report from financial group Old Mutual         .
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's interbank lending rates climbed this week to an average of
 14.16 percent, from 13.91 percent last week, as the central bank
 aggressively mopped up excess liquidity by selling treasury
 bills.               
     Also, Nigeria has sold a total of 147.05 billion naira ($932.91
 million) in treasury bills ranging from three months to one year
 with high demand from investors pushing yields lower.
                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Nigeria's police said on Saturday they captured a senior commander
 of the militant Islamist sect Boko Haram in Kano, the largest city
 in the north and scene of attacks this year that have killed
 hundreds of people.                
 
 NIGERIA POWER
 Nigeria's privatisation body said on Saturday the preferred bidders
 for state power assets would be announced in October, hoping to
 alleviate chronic electricity shortages holding back Africa's second
 biggest economy.                
 
 NIGERIA BANK
 Pan-African lender United Bank for Africa          has shelved its
 plans for a $500 million Eurobond as it focuses on strengthening its
 existing businesses, its chief executive said on Friday.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        steadied against the dollar on Friday
 after the central bank drained excess liquidity in the market, while
 stocks rose for a second day.                
 
 UGANDA SECURITY
 Uganda has captured one of the top five members of the Lord's
 Resistance Army, bringing it a step closer to catching Joseph Kony,
 the notorious rebel leader accused of war crimes, the military said
 on Sunday.                
 
 TANZANIA AID 
 Donors have pledged to increase aid to Tanzania to $495 million for
 its 2012/13 budget but warned future disbursements could depend on
 how it tackled corruption and misuse of public funds. 
                
 
 ANGOLA BANKS  
 A stern test and a golden opportunity, Angola's new foreign exchange
 law for the oil sector will flood billions of dollars into the
 country's banking system and pose tough questions about transparency
 and technical readiness.                 
 
 For the latest precious metals report click on        
 For the latest base metals report click on         
 For the latest crude oil report click on       
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.