African Markets - Factors to watch on May 15
#Banks
May 15, 2012 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 15

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 15 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 TANZANIA-Expecting April inflation data, year-on-year rate
              fell for third straight month in March to 19 percent.
 RWANDA-Expecting April inflation data, urban year-on-year rate
              rose to 8.18 percent in March.
 ZIMBABWE-Expecting April inflation data, rate slowed to 4.0 percent
 in March.
 BOTSWANA-April inflation data and 14-day Treasury bill auction
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Shares and commodities fell again on Tuesday as investors sought
 refuge from the political turmoil fuelling fears of Greece's exit
 from the euro and threatening to undo progress made so far to solve
 Europe's debt crisis.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES 
 Brent crude futures fell towards $111 on Tuesday as Greece's
 political and economic turmoil deepened and worries that the
 debt-laden country could leave the euro zone sparked a sell-off in
 dollar-denominated commodities.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME     
 For African fixed income auctions this week, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
 * The South African rand fell 1.4 percent to a fresh four-month low
 against the dollar on Monday on heavy selling triggered by fears
 that Greece might exit the euro, while the yield on the 14-year
 benchmark bond shot up ahead of auctions this week.                 
 * Gold Fields         , the world's fourth largest bullion producer,
 led its peers sharply lower on Monday as the precious metal's spot
 price fell to 4-1/2 month lows.                
 
 NIGERIA POLITICS
 * Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is coming under pressure to
 prosecute top officials implicated in a $6.8 billion fuel subsidy
 fraud, but many of the suspects are allies he is unlikely to go
 after if wants to keep his power base intact.                
 * FACTBOX on oil scam                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * The Nigerian naira          weakened against the U.S dollar on the
 interbank market on Monday, as strong dollar demand for the local
 currency from fuel importers held down the local unit. 
 * Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a Lagos-based development
 financier, is considering potential investments worth $3 billion
 across sub-Saharan Africa over the next year, its chief executive
 said on Monday.                
 
 MALI SECURITY
 West Africa's 15-nation ECOWAS bloc threatened on Monday to impose
 new sanctions on Mali's coup leaders and their allies, accusing them
 of blocking a return to civilian rule and further destabilising the
 divided nation.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS, FUEL PRICES
 * The Kenyan shilling        weakened against a globally stronger
 dollar on Monday and traders said they expected increased liquidity
 to weaken it further in coming days, while stocks rose for a third
 straight session.                
 * Kenya's energy regulator raised petrol and kerosene prices, but
 reduced the price of diesel, and said fuel prices could fall next
 month on a downward trend in the price of crude internationally as
 well as a stable currency.                
 * Kenya's Athi River Q1 pretax profit up 17 percent.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 * The Ghana cedi currency        fell against the dollar on Monday
 on  strong demand for the greenback by importers, a trader said on
 Monday.                
 * Ghana 91-day bill yield rises to 15.61 percent.                
 
 TANZANIA TRADE
 Tanzania's current account deficit widened by 113.9 percent in the
 year to January, mostly due to a surge in oil imports for thermal
 power generation in east Africa's second-largest economy, its
 central bank said on Monday.                
 
 ZAMBIA ECONOMY
 Zambia's government will target annual economic growth of 8 percent
 over the next five years and wants to stabilise inflation around 5
 percent in the medium term, Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda
 said on Monday.                
 
 MAURITIUS RESULTS
 Mauritius' NMH          H1 pretax profit down 2.2 percent.
                
 Mauritius' MCB           nine-month pretax profit falls 9 percent.
                
 
 MALAWI IMF
 An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team will visit Malawi next
 week to start thrashing out a support package for the impoverished
 southern African country, the head of the Fund's Africa department
 said on Monday.                
 
 
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.