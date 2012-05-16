FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 16
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 16, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 16

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 16 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 KENYA-The central bank offers 2 billion shillings of 182-day
 Treasury bills at auction.
 UGANDA-The central bank offers 120 billion shillings of Treasury
 bills at auction.
 TANZANIA-The central bank offers 30 billion shillings of 9.18
 percent 5-year Treasury bonds at auction.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell and the dollar rose broadly on Wednesday after
 efforts to form a new government in Greece collapsed, fuelling fears
 that a second election in June could precipitate Athens' exit from
 the euro zone and deepen the bloc's debt crisis.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES 
 Oil prices fell more than $1 on Wednesday as a larger-than-expected
 rise in crude stocks in top consumer United States and fears of
 Greece's exit from the euro zone muddied the outlook for demand
 growth.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME     
 For African fixed income auctions this week, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand extended losses to hit the year's weakest
 level against the dollar on Tuesday as risk sentiment soured
 further, though bonds held steady on support from good German growth
 numbers and a better than expected domestic auction.                
 
 * South African stocks inched lower on Tuesday, as gold miners such
 as Gold Fields          were hammered by a drop in the price of
 bullion, although losses were limited by a rise in heavyweights
 Naspers           and MTN Group         .                
 
 NIGERIA INFLATION, RISKS
 * Nigeria's inflation rate rose to 12.9 percent in April, year on
 year, driven largely by non-food items and a very price stable
 comparative month in April last year, data from the National Bureau
 of Statistics showed on Tuesday.                
 * For FACTBOX on key political risks to watch in Nigeria.
                    
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 Gunmen detonated grenades outside a night club in the Kenyan coastal
 city of Mombasa on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding several
 others in the latest attack since Kenya sent troops into Somalia to
 crush Islamist militants.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS, ECONOMY 
 * Kenya's central bank sold dollars directly to commercial banks on
 Tuesday, lifting the shilling        off early lows, while Kenyan
 shares inched up for the fourth straight session.                
 * Kenya cut its economic growth forecast for 2012 on Tuesday saying
 high interest rates, soaring fuel costs and lower investment ahead
 of a general election would slow expansion in east Africa's biggest
 economy.                
 * Kenya plans to start negotiations on a sovereign bond after
 agreeing to borrow $600 million in a debut two-year syndicate loan
 from foreign creditors at an interest rate of 4.75 percent above
 Libor, the finance minister said on Tuesday.                 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        weakened as much as 1.1 percent against
 the dollar on Tuesday, pressured by dollar demand from the energy
 sector, but traders forecast the local currency would rebound on
 potential dollar inflows after a Treasury auction.                
 
 TANZANIA INFLATION
 Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate fell for the fourth straight
 month in April on lower food and energy costs, but analysts said the
 decline was too slow and forecast the rate to remain in double-digit
 figures for the rest of the year.                
 
 RWANDA INFLATION, BRALIRWA
 * Rwandan brewer Bralirwa's          full-year net profit soared 42
 percent on higher pricing, new brands and rising sales of its beer
 brands and soft drinks, the company said on Tuesday.                
 * Consumer prices in Rwandan urban centres rose 0.24 percent in
 April from March, slowing the year-on-year rate of inflation to 6.95
 percent, the lowest since September last year, from 8.18 percent a
 month earlier.                
 
 MAURITIUS RESULTS
 State Bank of Mauritius           9-month profit up 25 pct
 nL5E8GFGYJ
 
 ZIMBABWE INFLATION    
 Zimbabwe CPI quickens to 4.03 pct y/y in April.                
 
 BOTSWANA INFLATION, BILLS    
 Botswana inflation slows to 7.5 percent year-on-year in April.
                
 Botswana 14-day T-bill yield at 4.41 percent.                
 
 SENEGAL IMF
 The International Monetary Fund urged new Senegalese President Macky
 Sall on Tuesday to get rid of energy subsidies offered by his
 predecessor, warning the West African country's deficit could rise
 to untenable levels unless spending fell.                        
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.