African Markets - Factors to watch on May 16

NAIROBI, May 16 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA-The central bank offers 2 billion shillings of 182-day Treasury bills at auction. UGANDA-The central bank offers 120 billion shillings of Treasury bills at auction. TANZANIA-The central bank offers 30 billion shillings of 9.18 percent 5-year Treasury bonds at auction. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell and the dollar rose broadly on Wednesday after efforts to form a new government in Greece collapsed, fuelling fears that a second election in June could precipitate Athens' exit from the euro zone and deepen the bloc's debt crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell more than $1 on Wednesday as a larger-than-expected rise in crude stocks in top consumer United States and fears of Greece's exit from the euro zone muddied the outlook for demand growth. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For African fixed income auctions this week, click on SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS * South Africa's rand extended losses to hit the year's weakest level against the dollar on Tuesday as risk sentiment soured further, though bonds held steady on support from good German growth numbers and a better than expected domestic auction. * South African stocks inched lower on Tuesday, as gold miners such as Gold Fields were hammered by a drop in the price of bullion, although losses were limited by a rise in heavyweights Naspers and MTN Group . NIGERIA INFLATION, RISKS * Nigeria's inflation rate rose to 12.9 percent in April, year on year, driven largely by non-food items and a very price stable comparative month in April last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday. * For FACTBOX on key political risks to watch in Nigeria. KENYA SECURITY Gunmen detonated grenades outside a night club in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding several others in the latest attack since Kenya sent troops into Somalia to crush Islamist militants. KENYA MARKETS, ECONOMY * Kenya's central bank sold dollars directly to commercial banks on Tuesday, lifting the shilling off early lows, while Kenyan shares inched up for the fourth straight session. * Kenya cut its economic growth forecast for 2012 on Tuesday saying high interest rates, soaring fuel costs and lower investment ahead of a general election would slow expansion in east Africa's biggest economy. * Kenya plans to start negotiations on a sovereign bond after agreeing to borrow $600 million in a debut two-year syndicate loan from foreign creditors at an interest rate of 4.75 percent above Libor, the finance minister said on Tuesday. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling weakened as much as 1.1 percent against the dollar on Tuesday, pressured by dollar demand from the energy sector, but traders forecast the local currency would rebound on potential dollar inflows after a Treasury auction. TANZANIA INFLATION Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate fell for the fourth straight month in April on lower food and energy costs, but analysts said the decline was too slow and forecast the rate to remain in double-digit figures for the rest of the year. RWANDA INFLATION, BRALIRWA * Rwandan brewer Bralirwa's full-year net profit soared 42 percent on higher pricing, new brands and rising sales of its beer brands and soft drinks, the company said on Tuesday. * Consumer prices in Rwandan urban centres rose 0.24 percent in April from March, slowing the year-on-year rate of inflation to 6.95 percent, the lowest since September last year, from 8.18 percent a month earlier. MAURITIUS RESULTS State Bank of Mauritius 9-month profit up 25 pct nL5E8GFGYJ ZIMBABWE INFLATION Zimbabwe CPI quickens to 4.03 pct y/y in April. BOTSWANA INFLATION, BILLS Botswana inflation slows to 7.5 percent year-on-year in April. Botswana 14-day T-bill yield at 4.41 percent. SENEGAL IMF The International Monetary Fund urged new Senegalese President Macky Sall on Tuesday to get rid of energy subsidies offered by his predecessor, warning the West African country's deficit could rise to untenable levels unless spending fell. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on