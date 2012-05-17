FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 17
May 17, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 17 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 KENYA-The central bank offers 2 billion shillings of 91-day Treasury
 bills at auction.
 ZAMBIA-Auction of 91, 182, 273, 364-day Treasury bills.
 MAURITIUS-Bank of Mauritius to offer 400 million rupees of 182-day
 Treasury bills at auction.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares on Thursday recovered a bit of the ground lost in the
 previous day's sell-off, but investors found no reason to bet on
 risk amid deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of contagion to
 other stressed euro zone economies.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES 
 Brent crude slipped to a near four-month low on Thursday as
 investors shunned riskier assets following turmoil in Greece and the
 euro zone while oil supply could rise as G8 countries may tap
 emergency reserves ahead of sanctions on Iran in July.
                
 
 EAST AFRICA OIL
 Western companies announced finds of huge additional quantities of
 gas off the coast of Mozambique and Tanzania, cementing the future
 of east Africa as a major new supplier exporting liquefied natural
 gas (LNG) to energy-hungry Asia.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME     
 For African fixed income auctions this week, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand plumbed five month lows against the dollar on
 heightened global risk aversion on Wednesday before staging a
 recovery in late afternoon trade.                  
 *  South African stocks rose for the first day in three sessions on
 Wednesday, gaining 1 percent as luxury goods maker Richemont
          surged after beating expectations with its full-year
 profit.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS 
 * Nigerian naira falls to 2-month low on dollar demand.
                
 * Nigeria to sell 126 bln naira in treasury bills.                
 * Nigeria's forex reserves rise to 21-mth high.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * The Kenyan shilling        fell on Wednesday, driven lower by a
 broad-based investor exodus from riskier assets but paring losses
 after the central bank sold dollars directly to commercial banks for
 a second day and mopped up liquidity.                
 * Rising total interest income buoyed Barclays Bank of Kenya's
          profit defying high interest rates and inflation to beat
 market expectations.                 
 * Kenya's 182-day yield falls to 12.078 percent on heavy demand.
                
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 * Uganda's 91-day paper yield inches up to 18.7 percent.
                
 * Uganda's planned investment more than tripled in the first quarter
 of this year from the preceding three months, buoyed by increasing
 interest in the country's energy sector, a state agency said on
 Wednesday.                
 
 TANZANIA GOLD, BONDS
 * Tanzania's gold production rose to 40.4 tonnes in 2011 from 35.6
 tonnes a year ago after mining companies invested in higher output
 due to cash in on the rising price of the precious metal, its
 central bank said on Tuesday.                
 * Tanzanian 5-year Treasury bond yield at 14.9 percent.
                    
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Ghana's cedi remained flat against the dollar on Wednesday as a lack
 of dollar sellers brought activity in the interbank market to a near
 standstill, traders said.             
 
 MALAWI INFLATION
 Malawi raised its 2012 inflation forecast on Wednesday to 15 percent
 from a previously projected 6 percent due to the effects of a sharp
 currency devaluation last week.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE BILLS
 Mozambique 3-month Treasury-bill yield falls to 4.4 percent.
                 
 
