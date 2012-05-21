FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 21
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 21, 2012 / 4:55 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 SOUTH AFRICA - Representatives from African
 utilities meet in Johannesburg to discuss best
 practices and ways for cooperation.
 SOUTH AFRICA - Exchange operator JSE Ltd         .
 releases data on foreigners' buying and selling of
 South African bonds and stocks during the previous
 week.
 ZIMBABWE - UN Human Rights Commission chief Navi
 Pilay will visit Zimbabwe where she will meet
 government officials, civil society and rights
 groups.
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 * Markets recovered some ground on Monday after
 last week's heavy losss, but investors remained
 wary about the euro zone despite world leaders
 calling for Greece to stay in the monetary union
 and for Europe to balance austerity with growth.
                
 * World leaders backed keeping Greece in the euro
 zone on Saturday and vowed to take all steps
 necessary to combat financial turmoil while
 revitalising a global economy increasingly
 threatened by Europe's debt crisis.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude recovered towards $108 on Monday on
 hopes that China could take new steps to stimulate
 growth and lift fuel demand as the world's second
 largest oil user, although concerns about the euro
 zone capped gains.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand hit a five-month low against
 the dollar on Friday before recovering in late
 trade, but could be back under pressure next week
 as investors remain hestitant to take up riskier
 emerging market assets on worries about global
 growth.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling extended its losses against
 the dollar on Friday on importer orderes for the
 latter, but traders said they expected the central
 bank to keep supporting the currency, while stocks
 rose for the seventh straight session.
                
 
 AFRICA TRADE BLOC
 Plans to create a 26-nation free trade area by
 integrating three existing African trade blocs by
 July 2014 are on track and the only maojr sticking
 point is likely to be harmonising rules of origin,
 the three blocs said on Friday.                
 
 EAST AFRICA GAS
 To East Africa's assets of spectacular wildlife,
 abundant land and shimmering beaches you can now
 add gas - so much gas it could transform global
 energy flows along with some of the world's
 poorest countries.                
 
 NIGERIA MTN
 Nigeria's telecoms regulator fined the country's
 four main mobile operators, including MTN and
 Bharti Airtel, a total of 1.17 billion naira on
 Sunday for poor-quality service.                
 
 SUDAN
 * Sudan will allow foreign exchange bureaux and
 banks to trade dollars at a level close to the
 black market rate, effectively devaluing the
 pound, a senior banking official said
                
 * Sudan has released four foreigners who were
 detained three weeks ago near the border with
 South Sudan following weeks of heavy clashes
 between the two African neighbours                
 
 LIBYA MEGRAHI
 Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, the Libyan convicted of
 the 1988 bombing of a PanAM flight over Lockerbie,
 died of cancer on Sunday aged 60, leaving many
 questions on the attack and its aftermath
 unanswered.                
 
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.