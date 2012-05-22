FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 22
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 22, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 22

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 NIGERIA - Interest rate decision
 MALAWI - Inflation rate for April
 RWANDA - Finance ministry event on donor budget
 support
 SOUTH AFRICA - Bond auction. Treasury has offered
 2.1 billion rand spread between the 2017, 2021 and
 2041 bonds for sale.
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Markets extended gains on Tuesday with investors
 hunting for bargains after prices reclaimed some
 ground off 2012 lows, as hopes grew that Europe
 would embark on fresh action to tackle its debt
 crisis while promoting growth.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady near $109 on Tuesday,
 awaiting the results of two meetings to tackle
 Europe's debt crisis and Iran's nuclear programme
 and which are likely to determine the future of
 global oil demand and supply.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand strengthened from last week's
 5-month lows against the dollar on Monday while
 government bonds edged higher and yields dipped in
 a market expecting a dovish monetary policy
 statement later in the week.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on
 Monday to hit a four-month low, dragged down by
 importer orders for the greenback, while stocks
 extended gains into a second week.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STRIKE/UTILITIES
 * South Africa's municipal workers kicked off
 annual wage negotiations on Monday with a demand
 for increases nearly three times the inflation
 rate, warning of a repeat of strikes that have
 crippled public services in recent years.
                
 * South African power utility Eskom said on Monday
 that available spare supply on its electricity
 network had fallen to 2 percent of total capacity
 as temperatures fell with the onset of the
 southern hemisphere winter.                
 
 NIGERIA RATES
 The Central Bank of Nigeria is expected to leave
 interest rates unchanged at 12 percent for the
 fourth time on Tuesday, as it considers the
 effects of rising inflation and a weaker naira,
 analysts polled by Reuters said.                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 * Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory
 Coast reached around 1,126,000 tonnes by May 20,
 exporters estimated on Monday, ecompared with
 1,103,169 tonnes in the same period of the
 previous season.                
 * Abundant rains and sunshine that spread last
 week across most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa
 regions will ensure larger volumes of good quality
 beans in the coming weeks, farmers and analysts
 said on Monday.                
 
 SUDAN FOREX
 Sudanese foreign exchange bureaux started trading
 Sudanese pounds at a devalued rate on Monday as
 part of an effort by officials to curb illegal
 trade and stabilise the currency                  
 
 
 NIGERIA VIOLENCE
 A man armed with grenades and several rounds of
 ammunition was stopped as he tried to enter a
 government building in the capital Abuja where two
 ministers were giving a news conference on Monday,
 a government security officer said.
                
 
 MALI VIOLENCE
 Mali's caretaker president Dioncounda Traore was
 beaten up and hospitalised after hundreds of
 protesters stormed his palace on Monday to demand
 his resignation, officials and protesters said.
                
 
 CONGO VIOLENCE
 Twenty five mutineers loyal to a renegade general
 have been killed in clashes with the army in
 eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the
 government said on Monday.                
 
 DROGBA FOOTBALL
 Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba is leaving
 Chelsea after playing a leading role in their
 Champion League triumph, according to a report to
 be published in French magazine France Football on
 Tuesday.               
 
 
