African Markets - Factors to watch on May 23

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - 5-year treasury bond auction worth 3 billion shillings, 182-day T-bill auction UGANDA - Auctions of 2-year, 5-year bonds worth 100 billion shillings SOUTH AFRICA - April CPI data MOZAMBIQUE - C.bank on growth/inflation outlook GLOBAL MARKETS Riskier assets retreated broadly on Wednesday as hopes for fresh measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis faded and caution set in ahead of a meeting of European leaders, with renewed fears that Greece would leave the bloc dampening investor sentiment. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped around 0.4 percent on Wednesday as a potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog eased fears of oil supply disruptions, while concerns over the debt crisis in the euro zone and a slowing Chinese economy weighed on demand. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African government bonds firmed on Tuesday as yields fell on demand from foreign accounts buying into higher yields and as a well supported auction brought buyers back to the long end of the yield curve. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling pared losses after the central bank sold dollars to commercial banks on Tuesday, while shares dropped nearly 1 percent as investors booked gains from a recent rally. NIGERIA RATES/ECONOMY * Nigeria's central bank kept its policy rate on hold at 12 percent on Tuesday for the fourth time in a row, saying the worrying trend of slowing economic growth countered largely expected higher inflation. * Nigeria's economy grew 6.17 percent in the first quarter this year, down from 7.68 percent in the fourth quarter last year, due partially to the removal of government fuel subsidies, the national bureau of statistics said. TANZANIA DEFICIT Gas-rich Tanzania's energy shortage has driven its current account deficit to widen by 135 percent on soaring oil imports to generate power in the face of shortages and blackouts. RWANDA AID Donors will raise aid to Rwanda's budget by 7 percent to 297.9 billion Rwanda francs for the central African nation's 2012/13 fiscal budget, which will focus its spending on health, education, and infrastructure, a senior Treasury official said. ZIMBABWE MINERS Around 60 miners trapped underground on Tuesday after an accident and fire at Zimbabwe's Mimosa platinum mine have been brought back to the surface without injury. IVORY COAST SCANDAL Ivory Coast's minister of African integration - a lead mediator in Mali's political crisis - resigned his post on Tuesday over questions about his role in a toxic waste dumping scandal, his office said in a statement. GUINEA BISSAU CRISIS Six weeks after it toppled the government and derailed elections, Guinea-Bissau's military junta said on Tuesday it was handing power back to the West African state's civilian leaders. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on