African Markets - Factors to watch on May 23
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 23, 2012 / 4:55 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - 5-year treasury bond auction worth 3
 billion shillings, 182-day T-bill auction
 UGANDA - Auctions of 2-year, 5-year bonds worth
 100 billion shillings
 SOUTH AFRICA - April CPI data
 MOZAMBIQUE - C.bank on growth/inflation outlook
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Riskier assets retreated broadly on Wednesday as
 hopes for fresh measures to tackle the euro zone
 debt crisis faded and caution set in ahead of a
 meeting of European leaders, with renewed fears
 that Greece would leave the bloc dampening
 investor sentiment.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude slipped around 0.4 percent on
 Wednesday as a potential deal between Iran and the
 U.N. nuclear watchdog eased fears of oil supply
 disruptions, while concerns over the debt crisis
 in the euro zone and a slowing Chinese economy
 weighed on demand.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African government bonds firmed on Tuesday
 as yields fell on demand from foreign accounts
 buying into higher yields and as a well supported
 auction brought buyers back to the long end of the
 yield curve.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling pared losses after the central
 bank sold dollars to commercial banks on Tuesday,
 while shares dropped nearly 1 percent as investors
 booked gains from a recent rally.                
 
 NIGERIA RATES/ECONOMY
 * Nigeria's central bank kept its policy rate on
 hold at 12 percent on Tuesday for the fourth time
 in a row, saying the worrying trend of slowing
 economic growth countered largely expected higher
 inflation.                
 * Nigeria's economy grew 6.17 percent in the first
 quarter this year, down from 7.68 percent in the
 fourth quarter last year, due partially to the
 removal of government fuel subsidies, the national
 bureau of statistics said.                
 
 TANZANIA DEFICIT
 Gas-rich Tanzania's energy shortage has driven its
 current account deficit to widen by 135 percent on
 soaring oil imports to generate power in the face
 of shortages and blackouts.                
 
 RWANDA AID
 Donors will raise aid to Rwanda's budget by 7
 percent to 297.9 billion Rwanda francs for the
 central African nation's 2012/13 fiscal budget,
 which will focus its spending on health,
 education, and infrastructure, a senior Treasury
 official said.                 
 
 ZIMBABWE MINERS
 Around 60 miners trapped underground on Tuesday
 after an accident and fire at Zimbabwe's Mimosa
 platinum mine have been brought back to the
 surface without injury.                   
 
 IVORY COAST SCANDAL
 Ivory Coast's minister of African integration - a
 lead mediator in Mali's political crisis -
 resigned his post on Tuesday over questions about
 his role in a toxic waste dumping scandal, his
 office said in a statement.                
 
 GUINEA BISSAU CRISIS
 Six weeks after it toppled the government and
 derailed elections, Guinea-Bissau's military junta
 said on Tuesday it was handing power back to the
 West African state's civilian leaders.
                
 
 
