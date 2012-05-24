FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 24
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 24, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Central bank 91-day Treasury bill auction
 SOUTH AFRICA - Reserve Bank rates' decision
 ANGOLA - Central Bank's MPC holds monthly meeting
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares steadied on Thursday but remained
 vulnerable amid signs that European leaders were
 unable to deliver meaningful measures to resolve
 the region's deepening debt crisis, heightening
 the risk of Greece leaving the currency bloc. 
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude climbed above $106 per barrel on
 Thursday as traders covered short positions after
 prices hit their lowest in more than five months
 the session before on euro zone worries and signs
 of progress in talks with Iran on its nuclear
 programme.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand hit a fresh 2012 low against
 the dollar on Wednesday, erasing two days of gains
 as risk aversion fuelled by mounting fears Greece
 will leave the euro zone hit emerging markets.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on
 Wednesday, hurt by importers' demand for dollars
 and traders said its next move would depend on the
 euro/dollar rate as well as central bank efforts
 to keep the shilling from slumping.
                
 
 NIGERIA ENERGY/BONDS
 * Nigerian energy firm Oando said on Wednesday its
 pre-tax profits for the first quarter were hit
 because it could not pass on the effect of a 50
 percent fuel subsidy cut this year to consumers.
                
 * Nigerian crude oil exports are set to hold above
 the 2 million barrels per day mark and above the
 average for the first six months of 2012 as new
 production has boosted output in Africa's top oil
 exporter.                
 * Yields on Nigerian government bonds fell on
 Wednesday after the central bank held rates at 12
 percent, with a boost to liquidity from maturing
 debts and oil revenues expected to push yields
 down furthers, dealers said.                
 
 GHANA BOND
 The Bank of Ghana said on Wednesday that its 300
 million cedi three-year bond was heavily
 oversubscribed, and it accepted 534.05 million
 cedis of bids at a yield of 24 percent.
 
 SOUTH AFRICA OIL/MINING
 * South Africa is looking to source more oil from
 Nigeria, its deputy president said, suggesting
 Pretoria is moving to cut crude imports from Iran
 to avoid looming U.S. sanctions.                
 * A prolonged shutdown of the world's largest
 platinum mine due to an ongoing union turf war
 could hit the profits of owner Impala Platinum,
 the company warned as 3,000 ounces of output was
 lost for the second day running.                
 
 ZIMBABWE MINING
 Zimbabwe's Mimosa Mine expects to lose 75,000
 tonnes of platinum ore when it restarts production
 next week, it said.                
 
 
