FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-African Markets - Factors to watch on May 25
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 25, 2012 / 4:40 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-African Markets - Factors to watch on May 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Refiles with correct date)	
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 SOUTH AFRICA - Inflation-linked bond auction and 
 Weekly Treasury bill auction
 KENYA - Weekly Forex reserve table
 MAURITIUS - T-bill auction
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell to their lowest levels of the
 year on Friday as early bargain hunting gave way
 to worries about Europe's raging debt crisis and
 weak global growth.                
 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures held steady at $106 a barrel
 on Friday, with the impact of slowing global
 economic growth partially tempered by potential
 supply disruptions in the Middle East.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA RATES
 South Africa's central bank left its repo rate
 steady as expected on Thursday, sounding a warning
 about the effects of a bleak global outlook on the
 fragile domestic economy but saying inflation was
 likely to moderate.                
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * The Kenyan shilling halted its losing streak to
 close steady against the dollar on Thursday, but
 traders expected it to remain under pressure in
 coming days, while stocks were dragged down by
 dips in Safaricom and Kenya Airways shares.
                
 * The Kenyan shilling is seen under pressure due
 to yields on government securities tumbling into
 single digits and importers buying dollars on
 fears that the local currency will depreciate
 further.                
 
 NIGERIA OIL/CBANK
 * A new draft of Nigeria's long delayed oil bill,
 whose passage is needed to unblock billions of
 dollars of stalled investment into exploration and
 production, will be finalised this week, sources
 close to the matter said.                
 * Nigeria's weakening growth outlook is making it
 difficult for the central bank to raise interest
 rates, the country's deputy central bank governor
 said, after the bank held rates for the fourth
 time in a row this week.                
 
 ANGOLA RATES
 Angola's central bank has left its benchmark
 interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent for the
 fourth straight month, the bank said after a
 meeting of its monetary policy committee on
 Thursday.                
 
 WEST AFRICA GROWTH
 A robust growth forecast for the West African
 Economic and Monetary Union will likely be
 dampened by new political turmoil in the region
 despite a post-war revival in Ivory Coast, a top
 IMF official said.                
 
 UGANDA TELECOMS
 Uganda has returned a majority stake in Uganda
 Telecom to its Libyan shareholders after seizing
 it early last year as part of sanctions on former
 Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.                
 
 GHANA REFINERY
 Ghana's only oil refinery has secured some $900
 million in financing from banks BNP Pariba and
 Standard Chartered to help it clear its debt
 backlog and purchase crude oil supplies, its
 manager said                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.