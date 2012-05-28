FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 28
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 28, 2012 / 4:46 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 28

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 28 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius sells 91-day Treasury bills worth 300 million
 rupees.
 *ARUSHA, Tanzania - First day of the African Development Bank's annual
 meetings, to run until June 1. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares and the euro edged up from lows on Monday as opinion polls
 showing a lead for Greece's pro-bailout camps helped ease risk aversion and
 calm fears of a disorderly exit by Athens from the single currency.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent oil edged above $107 per barrel on Monday as polls showing support for
 a pro-bailout government in Greece calmed fears of a euro zone exit hitting
 demand while the lack of progress in talks over Iran's nuclear programme
 spurred supply worries.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Foreign investors are abandoning Kenya in search of higher returns in
 markets such as Uganda as yields in east Africa's largest economy tumble
 into single digits.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 Uncertainty over the future of the euro zone returned to push the South
 African rand down against the dollar on Friday, a day after a widely
 expected central bank decision to keep domestic rates on hold.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          strengthened marginally against the U.S dollar
 on the inter bank market on Friday, after the central bank and France Total
 sold dollars to some lenders, boosting support for the local currency.
                
     Also, interbank lending rates tumbled this week to an average of 10.41
 percent, compared with 14.66 percent last week, after large cash flows from
 budgetary allocations to government agencies boosted liquidity in the
 market, traders said on Friday.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 The U.S. State Department is debating the wisdom of designating the Nigerian
 militant group Boko Haram a "foreign terrorist organization" despite
 entreaties from lawmakers and the Justice Department to do so.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares fell on Friday, led lower by an almost 10 percent fall in
 retailer Uchumi after recent strong gains, while the shilling edged down
 against the dollar.
     The shilling        closed trade at 85.30/50 per dollar, a tad weaker
 than Thursday's close of 85.25/45, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's
 main NSE-20 Share Index          shed 33 points in the session to close at
 3,634.85 points.                
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 Suspected grenade attacks at a hotel and a refugee camp in northeastern
 Kenya wounded at least five people on Saturday, police said, days after a
 similar strike in the same region.               
 
 ZANZIBAR PROTEST
 Hundreds of supporters of a separatist Islamist group set fire to two
 churches and clashed with police during protests in Zanzibar over the
 weekend against the arrest of senior members of the movement, police and
 witnesses said.                
 
 RWANDA TELECOMS
 India's Bharti Airtel           said on Sunday it would roll out 3G services
 in Rwanda in the next quarter and reiterated plans to invest $100 million in
 the central African country.                
 
 ZIMBABWE MINERAL EXPORTS
 Zimbabwe's central bank has ordered the country's banks to stop processing
 mineral exports by Impala Platinum's          local unit, which it accuses
 of failing to comply with an order to bank locally, a state newspaper said
 on Friday.                 
 
 LESOTHO ELECTIONS
 Voters in the highland African kingdom of Lesotho went to the polls on
 Saturday in a wide-open election that analysts say could end without a clear
 result, as happened in 1998 when South Africa had to send in troops to quell
 unrest.                
 
 NAMIBIA URANIUM
 Canada's Forsys Metals Corp          says it may be able to boost its
 uranium reserves in Namibia by 30 percent as it consolidates its two
 projects in the southern African nation into one mine development.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.