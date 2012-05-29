FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 29
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 29, 2012 / 6:03 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 29 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 NIGERIA - President Goodluck Jonathan gives democracy day speech.
 ZAMBIA - Central bank interest rate decision due this week.
 BOTSWANA - Treasury bill auction.
 TANZANIA - Second day of the African Development Bank's annual meetings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares edged higher but the euro eased on Tuesday, as a relief rally
 from last week's heavy selling proved short-lived, with a surge in Spanish
 borrowing costs adding to simmering worries about Europe's debt
 restructuring challenges.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude steadied at around $107 per barrel on Tuesday as investors
 weighed potential Middle East supply disruptions against a deepening debt
 crisis in the euro zone that is clouding the outlook for global fuel demand.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For African fixed income auctions this week, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand climbed 1.5 percent against the dollar and bonds edged
 down on Monday on renewed hope for a solution to Greece's problems, but the
 currency later gave up some gains in thin trade as U.S. markets were closed.
                
 * South African stocks ended slightly higher on Monday as platinum mining
 stocks including Anglo American Platinum          reclaimed lost ground
 after taking a beating for months.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          strengthened marginally against the U.S dollar
 on the inter bank market on Friday, after the central bank and France Total
 sold dollars to some lenders, boosting support for the local currency.
                
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 An explosion tore through a shopping complex in Nairobi's business district
 during Monday's lunch hour, wounding more than 30 people, an d police said
 they were investigating whether it was a bomb attack.  
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        fell as much as 0.3 percent against the dollar on
 Monday when the unsettling effects of a blast in central Nairobi added to
 end-month importer demand for dollars, traders said.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 * The benchmark GSE Composite index          slips further as investors
 shift from stocks to fixed income securities as a result of rising interest
 rates, traders say.                
 * Ghana's cedi was steady in light trade on the interbank market on Monday,
 traders and brokers said, after the currency slumped to fresh record lows
 against the dollar last week.                
 * Ghana 91-day Treasury bill yield spikes beyond 19 percent.                
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        closed  unchanged against the dollar in thin
 trading on Monday as investors awaited the release of May inflation data for
 clues on a central bank interest rate decision due on Friday.
                
 
 ANGOLA OIL
 Angola's crude oil exports are set to fall 6.5 percent in July from June, a
 final loading schedule showed on Monday, reflecting the impact of oilfield
 maintenance on supplies from Africa's second-largest producer.
                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
