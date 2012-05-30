African Markets - Factors to watch on May 30

NAIROBI, May 30 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: ZAMBIA - Central bank interest rate decision due this week. KENYA - Auction of 182-day Treasury bills worth 2 billion shillings, yield dropped to 10.915 percent at last week's sale. UGANDA - Auction of 120 billion shillings of Treasury bills. TANZANIA - Auction of 7-year 10.08 percent Treasury bond worth 20 billion shillings KENYA - Kenya Airways rights issue results due. TANZANIA - Third day of the African Development Bank's annual meetings. IVORY COAST - April inflation data due. LIBERIA - Reading of 2012/13 budget. THE HAGUE - Former Liberian President Charles Taylor to be sentenced at war crimes court. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares slipped and the euro touched a 23-month low on Wednesday, as fears mounted that Spain's banking woes will push its borrowing costs to unsustainable levels while signs emerged that China may move cautiously on stimulus measures to bolster its economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent oil dropped to stay below $107 per barrel on Wednesday, with prices on track for their biggest monthly decline in two years on risk aversion triggered by a worsening euro zone debt crisis that continues to muddy the outlook for fuel demand. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For African fixed income auctions this week, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand held steady against the dollar on Tuesday after getting a mild lift from better than expected economic growth data for the first quarter, while analysts say the local unit will stay below 8.45 for the short term. * South African stocks ended higher on Tuesday, notching up their second straight day of gains, with MTN Group among the top performers after the wireless phone group said it would continue to return cash to shareholders. NIGERIA ECONOMY, OIL * Nigeria's plans to change the way it calculates the size of its economy will soon inflate it by an extra 40 percent, but analysts say that won't alter the pace of real economic growth, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. * Nigeria's long-awaited oil law, when it finally comes, looks likely to be a botched job that gives favourable tax terms to foreign oil firms while doing little to satisfy calls for transparency and reform of a corrupt and wasteful sector. KENYA SECURITY An explosion that wounded more than 30 people when it tore through a trading centre in the heart of the Kenyan capital on Monday was caused by a bomb, Kenyan police said on Tuesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday as investors covered short dollar positions after police said they were investigating a possible bomb attack in Nairobi on Monday. GHANA IMF The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday called on Ghana to tighten policies to keep inflation in line with an end-of-year target and made a direct call for it to end costly subsidies on fuel. SUDAN IMF Sudan's economy faces "daunting" challenges after the secession of oil-producing South Sudan and emergency measures are needed to stabilise it, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. LESOTHO POLITICS Soldiers deployed in Lesotho's capital on Tuesday after an inconclusive weekend election that has left many in the African highland kingdom fearing a repeat of the violence that followed a disputed poll in 1998. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on