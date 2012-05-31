FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 31
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 31, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 31

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 31 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 UGANDA - May inflation data due at 0800 GMT. Headline rate slowed to 20.3
 percent in April. 
 ZAMBIA - May inflation data due. Rate rose to 6.4 percent in April.
 ZAMBIA - Treasury bill auction.
 ZAMBIA - Central bank interest rate decision due this week.
 KENYA - Auction of 91-day Treasury bills worth 2 billion shillings, yield
 dropped to 9.865 percent at last week's sale.
 MAURITIUS - Auction of 400 million rupees of 182-day Treasury bills.
 TANZANIA - Fourth day of the African Development Bank's annual meetings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares and commodities slid while the euro fell to its lowest in
 almost two years against the dollar on Thursday, as surging borrowing costs
 in troubled Spain raised fears that it could fail to rescue its banks and
 may need to seek a bailout.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude dropped below $103 per barrel on Thursday and prices were headed
 for their biggest monthly percentage drop in two years, as investors made a
 beeline for the exits with the euro zone debt crisis grinding
 on.               
 
 EAST AFRICA MILITANTS
 For Special Report on Islamist militant group al Shabaab in east Africa.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 * Kenyan 182-day Treasury bill yield falls to 10.327 percent.
                
 * Ugandan 91-day Treasury bill yield falls to 17.978 percent.
                
 * Tanzanian 7-year Treasury bond yield rises to 15.4 percent.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand fell to a new 2012 low against the dollar on Wednesday
 and was among the hardest hit by a stampede away from riskier assets with
 investors unnerved by the deteriorating euro crisis.               
 * South African stocks snapped a two-day winning streak on Wednesday and
 followed a slide in global equities as investors worldwide offloaded assets
 seen as risky on worsening fears about the euro zone's debt crisis.
                
 
 NIGERIA ECONOMY, MARKETS 
 * Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala revised down the country's
 growth forecasts to 6-7 percent on Wednesday, from 7-8 percent previously.
                
 * Nigeria has already spent half its 2012 fuel subsidy budget on arrears
 from last year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, risking Africa's
 second-largest economy racking up further debt or running out of money to 
 sustain huge subsidy payments.                
 * The Nigerian naira          fell against the U.S dollar on the interbank
 market on Wednesday, as expected month-end dollar flows from oil companies
 failed to materialise, creating a dollar shortage in the market, traders
 said.                
 
 KENYA ECONOMY, MARKETS
 * The Kenyan shilling        lost almost 1 percent on Wednesday, extending a
 slide the finance minister told Reuters was "temporary"  and due to banks
 paying dividends to overseas investors.                
 * A fall in food prices helped slow Kenya's inflation rate             to
 12.2 percent in May, increasing the chances the central bank might cut its
 benchmark lending rate when it next meets on June 5.                
 * Kenyan remittances rise 37 percent in April.                
 
 UGANDA ECONOMY
 Uganda's deputy central banker said on Wednesday heavy rains were expected
 to ease the headache of high food price and forecast inflation was on target
 to slow to near single digits by the end of the year.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Shares in Standard Chartered Bank          and Total Ghana            slip,
 reversing Tuesday's gains, to lead the GSE Composite index          into
 negative territory down 7.89 points, or 0.76 percent, to 1,023.49 points.
                   
 
 CAMEROON RATING
 Fitch affirms Cameroon's foreign currency IDR at 'B', raises local currency
 IDR.              
 
