FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 1
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 1, 2012 / 5:17 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 1 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 Kenya - Markets closed for national holiday
 Uganda  - MPC meeting a day after May inflation fell to 18.6 percent, its
 lowest level in almost a year, stoking speculation the Bank of Uganda may
 trim its benchmark lending rate slightly from 21 percent.
 Mauritius - sale of 364-day Treasury bills worth 500 mln rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares and the euro extended losses on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei
 poised to log its longest losing streak in two decades, as weak Chinese
 factory data highlighted concerns that the euro zone debt crisis will
 further undermine global economic growth.                  
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude fell on Friday, staying below $102 per barrel and extending its
 May swoon, after weak manufacturing activity data from No. 2 oil user China
 fueled further selling ahead of a key U.S. employment report.
                
 
 EAST AFRICA MILITANTS
 For Special Report on Islamist militant group al Shabaab in east Africa.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA ECONOMY, FX, DEBT
 *  Africa may have enviable economic growth rates by global standards, but
 they are still not enough to pull its growing population out of poverty, the
 World Bank said on Thursday                 
 * The Kenyan shilling's slide is set to continue as the dollar strengthens
 on global risk aversion, while Uganda's shilling is likely to be weighed
 down by slowing economic growth.                      
 * The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bill
            fell to 9.336 percent in an undersubscribed  auction on Thursday
 from 9.865 percent last week, the central bank said.
 
 EAST AFRICA GAS
 East African countries that have made major gas discoveries need to set up
 institutional frameworks to manage their new-found wealth effectively and
 use it to diversify their economies, a senior World Bank official said on
 Thursday.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The South African rand hit a 2012 low against the dollar on Thursday as
 signs the domestic economy was struggling to grow combined with a global
 risk-sell off that has hit emerging markets this week.                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves             rose to a 21-month high of
 $37.64 billion by May 28 and were up 3 percent from a month earlier, the
 latest figures from the central bank showed on Thursday.                    
 *  Two bills being proposed in Nigeria's parliament that would give
 legislators powers to vet the central bank's budget and appoint its board
 are a serious menace to the bank's independence if passed, its governor told
 Reuters.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * The Kenyan shilling        bounced back from an early slump against the
 dollar on Thursday after traders cited the central bank selling dollars
 "aggressively", highlighting the regulator's determination to maintain
 stability.                
 
 BISSAU CRISIS
 The European Union said on Thursday it does not recognise the
 recently-formed caretaker government in Guinea-Bissua which appears to be
 taking orders from the military junta.                  
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.