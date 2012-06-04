FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 4
#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 4, 2012 / 5:05 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 4

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 4 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.	
    - - - - -	
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares dived on Monday, pushing the broad Tokyo market to a
 28-year low, on fears of a nightmare scenario of euro-zone breakup,
 U.S. economic relapse and a sharp slowdown in China.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude prices fell below $98 a barrel to a 16-month low on
 Monday, pressured by fears of a global economic slowdown following
 weak U.S. and Chinese economic data.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 AFRICA DEBT 
 Domestic investors will be the main buyers of Kenyan and Nigerian
 debt at Treasury bill auctions next week as foreigners are deterred
 by falling yields and turmoil in the euro zone.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand plunged to a three year low against the dollar
 on Friday as weak U.S. jobs data intensified fears of a global
 economic slump and sent investors scurrying away from risky
 emerging market assets.                
     Also, stocks fell slightly on Friday as investors sold off
 shares in fixed-line operator Telkom          after the government
 said it would not back its partnership with South Korean KT Corp
            .                    
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's interbank lending rates climbed by around 3.84 percentage
 points on the average this week to 14.25 percent, compared with
 10.41 percent the previous week, as the central bank aggressively
 mopped up liquidity to curb inflation.                
     Also, Nigeria plans to issue 137.97 billion naira ($862.58
 million) in treasury bills ranging from 3-month to 1-year
 maturities at its regular bi-monthly debt auction on June 7, the
 central bank said on Friday.                
 
 NIGERIA FUEL
 Nigeria faces fuel shortages as a crackdown on fraud and the
 government's lack of funds to pay for subsidies has prompted
 private firms to halt imports, which could trigger unrest and harm
 the country's faltering economic expansion.                    
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 A suicide bomber drove a car full of explosives into a church in
 northern Nigeria on Sunday, killing 12 people in the latest deadly
 attack on Christian worshippers, witnesses said.                
 
 NIGERIA CRASH
 A passenger plane crashed into a densely populated part of Lagos,
 Nigeria's commercial hub, on Sunday, killing all 147 people on
 board, the airline said.                    
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling       fell past 87 to the dollar early on
 Thursday on panic buying of a globally strong greenback, prompting
 the central bank to step in with U.S. currency supplies, traders
 said.                
     Markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday and resume
 trading on Monday.
 
 KENYA RESERVES
 Kenya's central bank said its official usable foreign exchange
 reserves             fell to $4.425 billion last week from $4.549
 billion the previous week.                
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Africa's domestic capital markets should get a boost from a deal
 signed by the World Bank's International Finance Corporation and
 the African Development Bank to enter into African local currency
 swap transactions, the lenders said on Friday.                  
 
 UGANDA ECONOMY
 Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate              by 100
 basis points to 20 percent on Friday, citing a steady easing of
 price pressures, and said further cuts would be needed to spur
 private credit growth and boost output.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill
 rose to 20.6819 percent at a June 1 auction from 19.36 percent at
 the last auction.                
 
 IVORY COAST ECONOMY
 Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara expects his West African
 country's economic growth to average 10 percent per year from 2013
 to 2015, substantially above current estimates, according to a text
 of a speech.                
 
 MALAWI AID
 Britain on Friday released 33 million pounds ($51 million) to
 Malawi to help new President Joyce Banda rebuild an economy left
 reeling after her predecessor soured ties with donors whose aid had
 propped up the budget.                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
