FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 6
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 6, 2012 / 6:25 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 6 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 182-day Treasury bills           .
 
 SEYCHELLES - The national bureau of statistics releases inflation data.
                
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Wednesday as concerns that Europe's financial strains
 could intensify following a warning from Spain that it was being shut out of
 credit markets fuelled hopes that policy makers will unveil fresh monetary
 stimulus measures.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude prices rose above $99 a barrel on Wednesday as supportive
 economic and crude stocks data from the United States outweighed pressure
 from Europe's lingering debt crisis.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks posted modest gains on Tuesday with
 stronger-than-expected data on the U.S. service sector boosting
 Johannesburg's beaten-down mining sector.      
    The South African rand touched a four-day high against the dollar on
 Tuesday and government bonds closed firmer, pushing yields lower after a
 well supported weekly Treasury auction.        
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          extended losses against the U.S. dollar on the
 interbank market on Tuesday, weakening to a 5-1/2 month low as foreign
 investors continued to pull out of government bonds.                    
     Nigeria's all-share index              drops to a six-week low, as local
 funds switch to bonds for higher yields and offshore investors sell off
 their naira positions to repatriate funds abroad.  nL5E8H58B1
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed slightly against the dollar on Tuesday
 after the government received $240 million from international lenders, and 
 traders said it could gain further after the central bank held 
 interest rates for a sixth month.                
 
 KENYA RATE
 Kenya's central bank left its benchmark interest rate              unchanged
 at 18 percent for a sixth month in a row on Tuesday, saying potential risks
 to inflation and the stability of the shilling remained.                
 
 TANZANIA TRADE DEFICIT
 Tanzania's current account deficit more than doubled in the year to March
 following a sharp rise in oil imports and a decline in transfers of aid and
 loans, its central bank said on Tuesday.                
 
 UGANDA IMF
 Economic growth in Uganda is likely to strengthen significantly next year as
 inflation eases, allowing the authorities to relax monetary policy, the
 International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.