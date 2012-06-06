African Markets - Factors to watch on June 6

NAIROBI, June 6 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 182-day Treasury bills . SEYCHELLES - The national bureau of statistics releases inflation data. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Wednesday as concerns that Europe's financial strains could intensify following a warning from Spain that it was being shut out of credit markets fuelled hopes that policy makers will unveil fresh monetary stimulus measures. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude prices rose above $99 a barrel on Wednesday as supportive economic and crude stocks data from the United States outweighed pressure from Europe's lingering debt crisis. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks posted modest gains on Tuesday with stronger-than-expected data on the U.S. service sector boosting Johannesburg's beaten-down mining sector. The South African rand touched a four-day high against the dollar on Tuesday and government bonds closed firmer, pushing yields lower after a well supported weekly Treasury auction. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira extended losses against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Tuesday, weakening to a 5-1/2 month low as foreign investors continued to pull out of government bonds. Nigeria's all-share index drops to a six-week low, as local funds switch to bonds for higher yields and offshore investors sell off their naira positions to repatriate funds abroad. nL5E8H58B1 KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed slightly against the dollar on Tuesday after the government received $240 million from international lenders, and traders said it could gain further after the central bank held interest rates for a sixth month. KENYA RATE Kenya's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 18 percent for a sixth month in a row on Tuesday, saying potential risks to inflation and the stability of the shilling remained. TANZANIA TRADE DEFICIT Tanzania's current account deficit more than doubled in the year to March following a sharp rise in oil imports and a decline in transfers of aid and loans, its central bank said on Tuesday. UGANDA IMF Economic growth in Uganda is likely to strengthen significantly next year as inflation eases, allowing the authorities to relax monetary policy, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on