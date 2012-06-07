African Markets - Factors to watch on June 7

NAIROBI, June 7 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills . GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares hit one-week highs on Thursday, and commodity prices and the euro firmed, on signs that Europe was dealing urgently with Spain's banking crisis and that the United States could embark on fresh monetary stimulus. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose on Thursday, holding above $100 per barrel on expectations the United States will introduce measures to boost its economy and European policymakers may rescue ailing Spanish banks - both reviving hopes oil demand growth would recover. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks closed firmer on Wednesday as battle-beaten platinum mining stocks regained some lustre and investors took cheer from an upbeat mood on global markets. South Africa's rand rallied 1.5 percent against the dollar on Wednesday as investors welcomed European efforts to pull Spain out of its debt crunch, but continued worries about euro zone debt problems should cap any further significant gains. Government bonds followed suit, with strong demand seen particularly on the longer end of the curve, narrowing the yield spread on the three and 14-year benchmarks from recent highs. [ZAR/ NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira extended losses against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Tuesday, weakening to a 4-1/2 month low as foreign investors continued to pull out of government bonds. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Wednesday, driven by the central bank's decision to hold rates high the previous day, while the benchmark share index was barely changed ahead of earnings from two blue chips. KENYA 182-DAY TREASURY BILLS The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills rose at auction on Wednesday for the first time since January, to 10.750 percent from 10.327 percent last week, the central bank said. TANZANIA OIL EXPLORATION Royal Dutch Shell is stepping up efforts to help clear the way to explore for oil and gas in east Africa after a decade-long delay due to a standoff between Zanzibar and Tanzania on the sharing of potential revenue, company officials said. UGANDA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling was stable against the dollar on Wednesday amid subdued demand for dollars. MALAWI IMF The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Malawi said on Wednesday they had agreed to a 3-year, $157 million package to support the southern African country's troubled economy. BOTSWANA TREASURY BILLS The weighted average yield on Botswana's 3-month Treasury bill was unchanged at 5.28 percent from a month ago, the central bank said on Tuesday. GHANA COCOA OUTPUT Ghana's cocoa production is likely to be around 850,000 tonnes this season, well below its target of 950,000 tonnes, due to dry weather and a fall in prices, the head of regulator Cocobod said in an interview. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on