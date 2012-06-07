FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 7
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 7, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 7 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills           .
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares hit one-week highs on Thursday, and commodity prices and the
 euro firmed, on signs that Europe was dealing urgently with Spain's banking
 crisis and that the United States could embark on fresh monetary stimulus.
              
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rose on Thursday, holding above $100 per barrel on expectations
 the United States will introduce measures to boost its economy and European
 policymakers may rescue ailing Spanish banks - both reviving hopes oil
 demand growth would recover.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks closed firmer on Wednesday as battle-beaten platinum
 mining stocks regained some lustre and investors took  cheer from an upbeat
 mood on global markets.  
    South Africa's rand rallied 1.5 percent against the dollar on Wednesday
 as investors welcomed European efforts to pull Spain out of its debt crunch,
 but continued worries about euro zone debt problems should cap any further
 significant gains.  
    Government bonds followed suit, with strong demand seen  particularly on
 the longer end of the curve, narrowing the yield spread on the three and
 14-year benchmarks from recent highs.     [ZAR/
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          extended losses against the U.S. dollar on the
 interbank market on Tuesday, weakening to a 4-1/2 month low as foreign
 investors continued to pull out of government bonds.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed against the dollar on Wednesday, driven by
 the central bank's decision to hold rates high the previous day, while the 
 benchmark share index was barely changed ahead of earnings from two blue
 chips.                    
 
 KENYA 182-DAY TREASURY BILLS
 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills            rose
 at auction on Wednesday for the first time since January, to 10.750 percent
 from 10.327 percent last week, the central bank said.                
 
 TANZANIA OIL EXPLORATION 
 Royal Dutch Shell          is stepping up efforts to help clear the way to
 explore for oil and gas in east Africa after a decade-long delay due to a
 standoff between Zanzibar and Tanzania on the sharing of potential revenue,
 company officials said.                
 
 UGANDA CURRENCY   
 The Ugandan shilling        was stable against the dollar on Wednesday amid
 subdued demand for dollars.                  
 
 MALAWI IMF   
 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Malawi said on Wednesday they had
 agreed to a 3-year, $157 million package to support the southern African
 country's troubled economy.                
 
 BOTSWANA TREASURY BILLS   
 The weighted average yield on Botswana's 3-month Treasury 
 bill was unchanged at 5.28 percent from a month ago, the central bank said
 on Tuesday.                
 
 GHANA COCOA OUTPUT    
 Ghana's cocoa production is likely to be around 850,000 tonnes this season,
 well below its target of 950,000 tonnes, due to dry weather and a fall in
 prices, the head of regulator Cocobod said in an interview.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.