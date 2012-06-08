FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 8
#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 8, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 8

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 8 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to publish the Weekly Forex reserve
             table. 
 
 MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 273-day Treasury bills worth a total
 500 million rupees ($16.72 million).
 
 GLOBAL ECONOMY  
 China delivered a surprise interest rate cut on Thursday to combat faltering
 growth, underlining concern among policymakers worldwide that the euro
 area's deepening crisis is threatening the health of the global economy. 
                   
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Commodities from oil to copper and Asian shares tumbled on Friday, while
 risk aversion lifted the dollar, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
 disappointed investors looking for a clear signal of further U.S. monetary
 stimulus.             
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude prices fell below $99 on Friday, pressured by uncertainty about
 the fragile economic recovery in top oil consumer the United States after
 its central bank chief offered few clues about more stimulus measures.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA MONEY     
 The seeds of prosperity for some rural Africans may lie in a crop that has
 sustained them with calories for centuries but has generated virtually no
 wealth for their poor countries.                 
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 Africa's rand climbed as much as 1.2 percent against the dollar on Thursday
 before giving up all the gains in see-saw trading as dented prospects of
 policy easing in the U.S. negated the lift that China's rate cut had given
 commodity currencies.
     South African stocks ended firmer on Thursday as investors took solace
 in improved global sentiment but gold shares refused to be consoled,
 choosing instead to follow spot prices lower.     [ZAR/
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian stocks extend losses, falling close to its psychological 21,000
 level on Thursday, after languishing at a 6-week low this week on local
 funds switching to bonds for higher yields, and offshore investors selling
 off their naira positions.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        gained nearly 1 percent against the dollar on
 Thursday as banks cut their long dollar positions, while shares notched up
 modest gains as investors regrouped following a two-day slide.
                
 
 KENYA 91-DAY TREASURY BILLS
 The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills
            rose to 9.801 percent at an undersubscribed auction on Thursday,
 from 9.336 percent last week, the central bank said.                
 
 KENYA AIRWAYS RIGHTS ISSUE  
 Kenya Airways           raised 14.5 billion shillings ($171.5 million) from
 a $250 million rights issue that received a subscription rate of 70.06
 percent, it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday.                
 
 KENYA'S NATIONAL BANK NEW CEO    
 National Bank of Kenya          has appointed Munir Ahmed to replace
 long-serving Managing Director Reuben Marambii, whose contract ends in
 December, it said on Thursday.                
 
 GHANA 5-YEAR BOND
 The Bank of Ghana said on Thursday its 200 million cedi ($106 million)
 5-year bond auction was oversubscribed, with 232.3 million cedis worth of
 bids accepted at an average yield of 26 percent.                    
 
 UGANDA 
 Uganda's government is considering borrowing about $400 million from the
 country's sole statutory pension fund to finance the construction of roads,
 the president said on Thursday.                
 
 SUDAN TALKS
 Sudan and South Sudan broke off security talks on Thursday after failing to
 agree on a demilitarised zone along their disputed border to help prevent
 them slipping into outright warfare.                
 
  ($1 = 29.9000 Mauritius rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
