African Markets - Factors to watch on June 11
#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 11, 2012

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 11

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 11 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius' Monetary Policy Committee
 meets to decide on the repo rate. It cut it by 50 basis
 points to 4.9 percent in March.
 *MOZAMBIQUE - Expecting Mozambique's central bank rate
 decision. The bank kept its main lending rate unchanged at
 13.5 percent at its last meeting in May to boost private
 sector lending.
 *NAMIBIA - Namibia due to release its inflation data for
 May anytime from Monday. The rate slowed to 6.4 percent
 year-on-year in April from 6.9 percent in March. 
 *THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The International Criminal Court
 holds status conference for former higher education
 minister William Ruto and radio presenter Joshua arap Sang,
 two of four Kenyans accused of being behind the violence
 which erupted after elections in December 2007.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Shares, commodities and the battered euro jumped on Monday
 after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up
 to $125 billion to shore up its struggling banks, relieving
 markets that had feared a fiscal collapse in the country.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures rose more than $2 on Monday as a rescue
 package for Spain's banks revived hopes of steady oil
 demand growth, while a failure in nuclear talks between the
 United Nations and Iran renewed concern over supply
 disruption.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The rand ended the week down against the dollar, reversing
 four days' worth of gains on Friday as bleak economic
 prospects for the domestic and global economies meant
 investors were dumping the local unit for the dollar.
                
      South African stocks were knocked back on Friday as
 mining firms  collapsed on fresh fears the global slowdown
 would eat into an already softening demand for commodities.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's benchmark share index              fell by 1
 percent to 20,902.95 points on Friday, below its
 psychological support level of 21,000 points, on weaker
 banking and consumer stocks.               
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Islamist militants attacked two churches in Nigeria on
 Sunday, spraying the congregation of one with bullets,
 killing at least one person, and blowing up a car in a
 suicide bombing at the other, wounding 41, witnesses and
 police said.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        inched down on Friday against
 the dollar but traders said its recent rally was still
 intact, while shares of Kenya Airways           dragged
 down the benchmark stocks index.                
 
 KENYA CRASH
 Kenya's internal security minister, who was closely
 involved in the fight against Somali militant group al
 Shabaab, was killed when the police helicopter he was
 travelling in crashed into a forest on Sunday.
                
 
 KENYA ECONOMY
 East Africa's resilient trade links should help shield
 Kenya's economy from the side-effects of Europe's debt
 crisis, but analysts say the strong currency and the run-up
 to elections may pose challenges, a Reuters poll showed on
 Friday.                
 
 KENYA ELECTRICITY
 Kenya plans to build a 100 kilometre power transmission
 line to carry electricity from upcoming geothermal and wind
 power projects, a senior government official said on
 Friday.                
 
 TANZANIA EXPLORATION
 Tanzania's president has invited investors from the United
 Arab Emirates to join the rush for oil and gas in the east
 African nation, after recent gas discoveries along its
 coastline, the president's office said on Saturday.
                
 
 MAURITIUS ECONOMY
 Mauritius will offer banks a credit line in euros and
 dollars to protect exporters and its financial system
 should the euro area crisis escalate, the island state's
 central bank governor said on Saturday.                
     Also, Mauritius is expected to hold the central bank's
 benchmark lending rate at next week's meeting, with the
 focus shifting to management of the exchange rate, from
 interest rates, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION
 Anadarko Petroleum Corp         said on Monday it has found
 a significant gas accumulation off the coast of Mozambique,
 marking the latest oil and gas find to be made by Western
 companies in the East African waters.                 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
