African Markets - Factors to watch on June 11

NAIROBI, June 11 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius' Monetary Policy Committee meets to decide on the repo rate. It cut it by 50 basis points to 4.9 percent in March. *MOZAMBIQUE - Expecting Mozambique's central bank rate decision. The bank kept its main lending rate unchanged at 13.5 percent at its last meeting in May to boost private sector lending. *NAMIBIA - Namibia due to release its inflation data for May anytime from Monday. The rate slowed to 6.4 percent year-on-year in April from 6.9 percent in March. *THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The International Criminal Court holds status conference for former higher education minister William Ruto and radio presenter Joshua arap Sang, two of four Kenyans accused of being behind the violence which erupted after elections in December 2007. GLOBAL MARKETS Shares, commodities and the battered euro jumped on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to shore up its struggling banks, relieving markets that had feared a fiscal collapse in the country. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures rose more than $2 on Monday as a rescue package for Spain's banks revived hopes of steady oil demand growth, while a failure in nuclear talks between the United Nations and Iran renewed concern over supply disruption. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand ended the week down against the dollar, reversing four days' worth of gains on Friday as bleak economic prospects for the domestic and global economies meant investors were dumping the local unit for the dollar. South African stocks were knocked back on Friday as mining firms collapsed on fresh fears the global slowdown would eat into an already softening demand for commodities. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's benchmark share index fell by 1 percent to 20,902.95 points on Friday, below its psychological support level of 21,000 points, on weaker banking and consumer stocks. NIGERIA SECURITY Islamist militants attacked two churches in Nigeria on Sunday, spraying the congregation of one with bullets, killing at least one person, and blowing up a car in a suicide bombing at the other, wounding 41, witnesses and police said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling inched down on Friday against the dollar but traders said its recent rally was still intact, while shares of Kenya Airways dragged down the benchmark stocks index. KENYA CRASH Kenya's internal security minister, who was closely involved in the fight against Somali militant group al Shabaab, was killed when the police helicopter he was travelling in crashed into a forest on Sunday. KENYA ECONOMY East Africa's resilient trade links should help shield Kenya's economy from the side-effects of Europe's debt crisis, but analysts say the strong currency and the run-up to elections may pose challenges, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. KENYA ELECTRICITY Kenya plans to build a 100 kilometre power transmission line to carry electricity from upcoming geothermal and wind power projects, a senior government official said on Friday. TANZANIA EXPLORATION Tanzania's president has invited investors from the United Arab Emirates to join the rush for oil and gas in the east African nation, after recent gas discoveries along its coastline, the president's office said on Saturday. MAURITIUS ECONOMY Mauritius will offer banks a credit line in euros and dollars to protect exporters and its financial system should the euro area crisis escalate, the island state's central bank governor said on Saturday. Also, Mauritius is expected to hold the central bank's benchmark lending rate at next week's meeting, with the focus shifting to management of the exchange rate, from interest rates, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. MOZAMBIQUE OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Monday it has found a significant gas accumulation off the coast of Mozambique, marking the latest oil and gas find to be made by Western companies in the East African waters.