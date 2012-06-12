FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 12
#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 12, 2012 / 5:18 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 12

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 12 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday .	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius' governor holds news conference, a day after the
 Monetary Policy Committee held the Indian Ocean island's repo rate at 4.9
 percent.
 *THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The International Criminal Court holds a status
 conference on the cases against Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya's former finance minister
 and presidential hopeful, and head of the civil service, Francis Muthaura, two
 of four Kenyans the court has accused of being behind the violence which erupted
 after elections in December 2007.
 *JUBA - Kenya's CFC Stanbic bank, the main business of CFC Holdings         ,
 starts its operations in South Sudan.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian markets reversed the previous day's hefty gains on Tuesday, investors far
 from convinced  that the bailout for debt-stricken Spanish banks will halt
 Europe's spreading debt crisis.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude inched towards its lowest so far this year on Tuesday, slipping
 below $97 on concerns the euro zone debt crisis will worsen and hurt the global
 economy, threatening growth in oil demand.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand and long-dated bonds ended weaker on Monday, undoing earlier
 gains as initial cheer over expected inflows from inclusion in a prominent bond
 index and a bailout for Spain's banks faded by the afternoon session.
                
     Stocks closed marginally lower after failing to hold on to early gains as
 hope from the Spain bank rescue rally wore off with investors fretting over the
 $125 billion deal.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          weakened against the U.S. dollar on both the interbank
 market and at central bank's bi-weekly auction on Monday, owing to strong demand
 for the dollar, with Addax oil selling $7 million to boost supply, dealers
 said.               
 
 NIGERIA CEMENT
 Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote commissioned an expansion of his Obajana
 cement plant on Monday that raised its capacity to 10.25 million tonnes a year,
 creating what he called a "powerhouse of cement" in Africa and the world.
                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers attacked several villages in the remote
 northern Nigerian state of Zamfara on Monday, killing at least 27 people, police
 and hospital officials said.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        slipped against the dollar on Monday on demand for
 greenbacks from oil sector importers taking advantage of last weeks gains, while
 stocks edged up on meagre gains on most firms.
    At close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.10/30 per
 dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 84.80/85.00, while the Nairobi Securities
 Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index          inched up 0.5 percent to close at
 3,657.01 points.                
 
 EAST AFRICA BUDGETS
 Tanzania's government is expected to borrow heavily to pay for infrastructure
 project to drive its economy, but critics say this could worsen the country's
 national debt.                
     In neighbouring Uganda, the government will allocate more funds to energy,
 transport and education in its budget for the 2012/13 (July-June) fiscal year in
 a bid to return the east African nation on its recent economic growth
 trajectory.                
 
 MAURITIUS RATE
 Mauritius left its key repo rate              unchanged at 4.90 percent on
 Monday, in line with market expectation, but the central bank said a
 deteriorating global economic outlook threatened the island's export sector.
                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Shares in Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited           rose on Monday as investors
 bet on strong annual earnings, helping the GSE composite index snap a recent
 losing streak, traders said.  
     Guinness Ghana rose 0.09 cedis, or 4.5 percent, to 2.06 cedis ($1.36) on
 5,000 shares traded, leading the GSE Composite index higher 4.15 points, or 0.40
 percent, to 1,022.99 points.                
 
 GHANA RATE
 Ghana's central bank could hike its key lending rate by another 100 basis points
 to 15.5 percent this week in a pre-emptive move against mounting inflationary
 pressures and the depreciation of the West African nation's cedi currency,
 analysts said.                
 
 WEST AFRICA CENTRAL BANK RATE
 The Central Bank of West African states on Monday cut its key lending rate by 25
 basis points to 3 percent on adverse international environment weighing on the
 region's growth, the bank said in a statement.                
 
 GUINEA IRON ORE MINING
 Guinea has launched operations at its first iron mine, a joint venture between
 Africa-focused miner Bellzone        , the China International Fund (CIF) and
 the government of Guinea, with estimated reserves of 40 million tonnes of ore.
                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE EXPLORATION
 U.S. firm Anadarko Petroleum Corp         announced a further major gas find off
 the coast of Mozambique on Monday, raising the stakes in the bid war for
 London-listed partner, Cove Energy         .                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
