#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 13, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 13

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 13 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 *NAMIBIA - Namibia to release inflation data for May anytime from Wednesday. The
 consumer inflation the rate slowed to 6.4 percent year-on-year in April from 6.9
 percent in March.
 *GHANA - Ghana to release its inflation data for May anytime from Wednesday. Its
 annual inflation broke above 9 percent in April for the first time in a year, with
 analysts predicting price rises in double digits again and further policy
 tightening.
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to auction a three-year Treasury note worth 1.5
 billion rupees, with an interest rate of 4.9 percent per annum.
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 2 billion
 shillings.
 *TANZANIA - Bank of Tanzania auctions a two-year Treasury bond worth 30 billion
 shillings.
 *UGANDA - Bank of Uganda auctions Treasury bills worth 120 billion shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares trimmed earlier gains in choppy trade on Wednesday, with worries over
 contagion from Spain's banking sector heightening after the country's bond yields
 hit record peaks.                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude slipped below $97 on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of producer group
 OPEC this week, and as uncertainty over Europe's ability to tackle its debt crisis
 intensified fears of a slowdown in oil demand growth.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks edged higher on Tuesday, with shares in Avusa         
 providing the highlight as they leapt almost 9 percent after the media group
 received a $134 million offer.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria naira          weakened to a 22-week low against the U.S. dollar on the
 interbank on Tuesday, following strong demand for the greenback that the central
 bank could not meet at its foreign exchange auction the previous day, traders said.
                 
 
 NIGERIA CAPITAL MARKETS REGULATOR
 The board of Nigeria's stock exchange regulator has ordered its director general,
 seen as a reformer hired to clean up capital markets after a crisis brought them
 close to collapse, to take compulsory leave, pending an inquiry into its financial
 affairs.                
 
 NIGERIA PETROLEUM
 Nigeria aims boost its oil output capacity by a quarter to 4 million barrels per day
 by 2020 as Africa's top producer seeks to overhaul a sector plagued by corruption
 and theft, a top executive at state-oil firm NNPC said on Tuesday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        fell against the dollar for a second straight session on
 Tuesday to close at 85.40/60 per dollar, 0.4 percent weaker than 
 Monday's close of 85.10/30.
     The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index          rose for a
 second session, by 0.4 percent to 3,670.18 points. 
     Also, traders said the central bank would offer a new 10-year Treasury bond
             at the auction this month, this month after yields on the short-end
 tumbled, allowing it to start issuing longer-dated bonds.                 
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 A top German terrorism suspect, who was being hunted by Kenyan police following a
 blast in the capital Nairobi last month, has been arrested in neighbouring Tanzania,
 police said on Tuesday.                  
 
 UGANDA ECONOMY
 Uganda must move up the value chain in agricultural production, create more jobs
 outside farming and tame double-digit inflation to get its economy back on a
 vigorous growth path, a World Bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.                
 
 TANZANIA NATURAL GAS
 The largest gas producer in Tanzania - PanAfrican Energy, a unit of Toronto-listed
 Orca Exploration          - said it refuses to pay $33 million that the government
 says is a legal obligation, in a dispute that could disrupt the country's gas
 supplies.                
 
 MAURITIUS ECONOMY
 Mauritius may have reached the end of its monetary easing cycle  and further cuts to
 the repo rate              would only be possible if inflation fell below the
 benchmark rate, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.                
 
 IVORY COAST SECURITY
 Authorities in Ivory Coast have discovered and prevented a plot to overthrow the
 government organised by exiled military officers and a close advisor to former
 President Laurent Gbagbo, the interior minister said late on Tuesday.
                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE RATE
 Mozambique's central bank cut its key lending rate by 100 basis points to 12.5
 percent on Tuesday, saying it was in line with meeting the southern African
 country's inflation and economic targets for this year.                
 
 MALAWI BUDGET
 Malawi's budget deficit ballooned to a record 7.3 percent of GDP in the 2011/12
 financial year, way above an IMF-approved target of 1.5 percent, due to a sharp
 economic slowdown, Finance Minister Ken Lipenga said on Tuesday.                
 
 ZAMBIA ECONOMY
 Zambia's economy will benefit from increased construction and tourism from firms
 ramping up production and a potential rebound in copper prices if China's economy
 stages a recovery and demand picks up, a Reuters poll suggested on Tuesday.
                 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
