African Markets - Factors to watch on June 13

NAIROBI, June 13 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *NAMIBIA - Namibia to release inflation data for May anytime from Wednesday. The consumer inflation the rate slowed to 6.4 percent year-on-year in April from 6.9 percent in March. *GHANA - Ghana to release its inflation data for May anytime from Wednesday. Its annual inflation broke above 9 percent in April for the first time in a year, with analysts predicting price rises in double digits again and further policy tightening. *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to auction a three-year Treasury note worth 1.5 billion rupees, with an interest rate of 4.9 percent per annum. *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 2 billion shillings. *TANZANIA - Bank of Tanzania auctions a two-year Treasury bond worth 30 billion shillings. *UGANDA - Bank of Uganda auctions Treasury bills worth 120 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares trimmed earlier gains in choppy trade on Wednesday, with worries over contagion from Spain's banking sector heightening after the country's bond yields hit record peaks. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped below $97 on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of producer group OPEC this week, and as uncertainty over Europe's ability to tackle its debt crisis intensified fears of a slowdown in oil demand growth. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks edged higher on Tuesday, with shares in Avusa providing the highlight as they leapt almost 9 percent after the media group received a $134 million offer. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria naira weakened to a 22-week low against the U.S. dollar on the interbank on Tuesday, following strong demand for the greenback that the central bank could not meet at its foreign exchange auction the previous day, traders said. NIGERIA CAPITAL MARKETS REGULATOR The board of Nigeria's stock exchange regulator has ordered its director general, seen as a reformer hired to clean up capital markets after a crisis brought them close to collapse, to take compulsory leave, pending an inquiry into its financial affairs. NIGERIA PETROLEUM Nigeria aims boost its oil output capacity by a quarter to 4 million barrels per day by 2020 as Africa's top producer seeks to overhaul a sector plagued by corruption and theft, a top executive at state-oil firm NNPC said on Tuesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling fell against the dollar for a second straight session on Tuesday to close at 85.40/60 per dollar, 0.4 percent weaker than Monday's close of 85.10/30. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index rose for a second session, by 0.4 percent to 3,670.18 points. Also, traders said the central bank would offer a new 10-year Treasury bond at the auction this month, this month after yields on the short-end tumbled, allowing it to start issuing longer-dated bonds. KENYA SECURITY A top German terrorism suspect, who was being hunted by Kenyan police following a blast in the capital Nairobi last month, has been arrested in neighbouring Tanzania, police said on Tuesday. UGANDA ECONOMY Uganda must move up the value chain in agricultural production, create more jobs outside farming and tame double-digit inflation to get its economy back on a vigorous growth path, a World Bank official told Reuters on Tuesday. TANZANIA NATURAL GAS The largest gas producer in Tanzania - PanAfrican Energy, a unit of Toronto-listed Orca Exploration - said it refuses to pay $33 million that the government says is a legal obligation, in a dispute that could disrupt the country's gas supplies. MAURITIUS ECONOMY Mauritius may have reached the end of its monetary easing cycle and further cuts to the repo rate would only be possible if inflation fell below the benchmark rate, the central bank governor said on Tuesday. IVORY COAST SECURITY Authorities in Ivory Coast have discovered and prevented a plot to overthrow the government organised by exiled military officers and a close advisor to former President Laurent Gbagbo, the interior minister said late on Tuesday. MOZAMBIQUE RATE Mozambique's central bank cut its key lending rate by 100 basis points to 12.5 percent on Tuesday, saying it was in line with meeting the southern African country's inflation and economic targets for this year. MALAWI BUDGET Malawi's budget deficit ballooned to a record 7.3 percent of GDP in the 2011/12 financial year, way above an IMF-approved target of 1.5 percent, due to a sharp economic slowdown, Finance Minister Ken Lipenga said on Tuesday. ZAMBIA ECONOMY Zambia's economy will benefit from increased construction and tourism from firms ramping up production and a potential rebound in copper prices if China's economy stages a recovery and demand picks up, a Reuters poll suggested on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on