African Markets - Factors to watch on June 14
June 14, 2012 / 5:01 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 14 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 *EAST AFRICA - Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda unveil their 2012/13
 (July-June) fiscal budgets.
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 2
 billion shillings.
 *KENYA - Energy Regulatory Commission issues its monthly fuel price
 review, which stays in force for a month from on every 15th day of the
 month.
 *KENYA - Kenya Airways           releases its full year earnings
 results. In January, the airline issued a profit warning for its full
 year ending March 2012, saying it saw a 25 percent fall in earnings.
 *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions Treasury bills of various maturities.
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 273-day Treasury bills worth a
 total 400 million rupees.
 *KENYA - Kenya Power           and World Bank sign power distribution
 contracts worth about 1.1 billion shillings.
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares slipped on Thursday as weak U.S. retail sales data raised
 concerns about sluggish economic growth, while an Italian debt auction
 later will test market confidence in whether Rome can avoid becoming the
 next victim of the euro zone crisis.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held above $97 on Thursday, trading in a narrow range with
 investors reluctant to take positions ahead of the outcome of a meeting
 of producer group OPEC and Greek elections.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 Yields on South African government bonds were down as bonds benefited
 from soft retail data on Wednesday with the three-year bond yield
 hitting a fresh record low.                
     Also, shares rose slightly on Wednesday with investors returning to
 major platinum miner Impala Platinum         , seen as relatively cheap
 after being beaten down for weeks due to the fall in the spot price of
 the precious metal.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian naira          eased further against the U.S. dollar on the
 interbank on Wednesday despite the central bank's direct intervention to
 calm the market and an increase in supply of the greenback at its
 bi-weekly foreign exchange auction.                
 
 NIGERIA DANGOTE LONDON LISTING
 Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is aiming for a valuation of up to
 $40 billion for his cement company at its London listing next year,
 several times that of top global rival Lafarge.                  
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        rose on Wednesday, helped by central bank
 moves to tighten supply as banks trimmed long dollar positions, while
 stocks were little changed.
     It closed at 85.20/30 per dollar, a 0.3 percent gain from Tuesday's
 close of 85.40/60, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE20
 Share Index          was barely changed from Tuesday's level, adding
 0.02 percent to 3,670.75 points.               
 
 KENYA EXPLORATION
 Kenya has invited investors to bid for the exploration and development
 of two coal blocks in the country's eastern region, the energy ministry
 said on Wednesday, as it pushes to diversify energy sources to meet
 growing demand for power.                
 
 GHANA LENDING RATE
 The Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced on
 Wednesday a decision to raise the prime interest rate by 50 basis points
 to 15 percent, the third rate hike this year as it seeks to fend off
 mounting inflation and stabilize the local cedi currency.
                               
 
 BOTSWANA LENDING RATE
 Botswana's central bank left its main lending rate unchanged at 9.5
 percent on Wednesday hoping to achieve its inflation target in the
 medium term.                  
 
 AFRICA AIRLINE
 EasyJet         founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou moved a step closer to
 setting up a new Africa-focused airline, Fastjet, after a British
 investment group he is part of bought Lonrho's          African aviation
 business.                
 
 ANGOLA, PORTUGAL INVESTMENT
 Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos has reached an agreement to buy a
 further 10.96 percent of Portugal's leading pay-TV and Internet provider
 Zon Multimedia         , from state owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos,
 Zon said on Wednesday.                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
