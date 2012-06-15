FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 15
June 15, 2012

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 15

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 15 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.	
    - - - - -	
 EVENTS:
 *Botswana, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zimbabwe release their inflation data for
 May.
 *MAURITIUS - Central Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth
 500 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares edged up on Friday and the euro held firm as nervous investors
 took comfort from plans for coordinated action by major central banks to
 stabilise markets if Sunday's election in Greece results in turmoil.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures rose towards $98 on Friday, extending gains after producer
 group OPEC agreed to keep its output target unchanged for the second half of
 the year, although the uncertainty surrounding Europe's debt crisis capped
 further gains.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African government bonds ended firmer on Thursday, reversing earlier
 weakness with the market relieved after a smaller-than-expected switch
 auction and as global risk aversion abated and the rand came off its worst
 levels in the afternoon.               
     South African shares closed 0.7 percent lower on Thursday, tracking a
 downbeat mood in global markets, and looked set to remain volatile with
 global investors keeping their money in less risky assets.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria plans to sell 83.91 billion naira ($515.26 million) worth of
 sovereign bonds            ranging between 5 and 10 years at its regular
 auction on June 27, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday.
                
 
 NIGERIA FUEL SUBSIDY
 Nigeria's finance minister said on Thursday she had ordered a slow down to
 fuel subsidy payments to allow verification that they are for genuine
 deliveries, an effort to combat fraud costing it billions of dollars.
                
     Police said on Thursday they were questioning a Nigerian lawmaker, who
 uncovered a $6.8 billion fuel subsidy corruption scandal, over an allegation
 that he took a bribe from an oil trader in exchange for removing his name
 from the report.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed slightly against the dollar as banks cut
 back on their long dollar positions after the central bank tightened
 liquidity further, while stocks edged up for the fourth straight session.
     The shilling closed at 85.00/20 per dollar, stronger than Wednesday's
 close of 85.20/30.
     The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index          rose
 for the fourth straight session, up 0.4 percent to 3,685.36 points.
                
     Meanwhile, the weighted average yield on Kenyan 91-day Treasury bills
            jumped for a second week to 10.537 percent at a poorly subscribed
 auction on Thursday from 9.801 percent previously, the central bank said.
                
 
 EAST AFRICA BUDGETS
 The three main east African economies raised their spending plans for the
 2012/13 fiscal year to fund key infrastructure sectors, but analysts faulted
 their finance ministers' sunny dispositions on growth outlook and borrowing
 proposals.                
 
 KENYA FUEL PRICES
 Kenya's energy regulator cut the pump prices of petrol, kerosene and diesel
 citing lower international crude oil costs, which is likely to help ease
 inflation in east Africa's biggest economy.                    
 
 KENYA AIRWAYS
 Kenya Airways           will cut costs this year to protect its bottom line,
 its chief executive said on Thursday, after a sharp rise in its fuel bill hit
 annual profits.                
 
 TANZANIA ECONOMY
 Tanzania has trimmed its economic growth forecast for 2012 due to a prolonged
 drought and chronic energy shortages, but expects output to pick up in the
 years to 2016, a government minister said on Thursday.                
 
 TANZANIA NATURAL GAS
 Norwegian oil firm Statoil          discovered another big gas deposit off
 Tanzania, putting it within reach of having the gas needed for a project
 analysts say could cost over $10 billion to develop.                
 
 ETHIOPIA ECONOMY
 Ethiopia's economy is expected to maintain a growth rate of 7 percent in
 2012/2013, the International Monetary Fund said, raising its earlier forecast
 of 5.5 percent owing to slowing inflation.                 
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Shares in SG-SSB Limited SG-SSB.GH, the local unit of Societe-Generale,
 jumped nearly 8 percent on strong demand from institutional investors,
 traders said.  
    SG-SSB Bank advanced 0.03 cedis to 0.41 cedis ($0.21) on 2.529 million
 shares traded, leading the GSE Composite Index          higher 3.14 points,
 or 0.30 percent, to 1,030.45 points.                  
 
 IVORY COAST EUROBOND
 Ivory Coast will pay the June coupon on its defaulted $2.3 billion Eurobond
 along with a good faith payment against arrears, the country's Finance
 Minister Charles Koffi Diby told bond holders in a statement on Thursday.
                
 
 IVORY COAST PORT
 Ivory Coast's port of San Pedro, a leading export point for cocoa beans, is
 seeking $230 million from private investors connected to the Port of Antwerp
 International (PAI) to fund expansion plans, a port official said.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

