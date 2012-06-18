FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 18
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money Markets RSS
June 18, 2012 / 5:16 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 18

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 18 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * KENYA - World Bank report on Kenyan economic growth outlook.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The euro jumped to a one-month high and Asian shares rose nearly 2 percent on
 Monday after Greece's election delivered a slim parliamentary majority to
 pro-bailout parties, a result seen as crucial to European leaders' efforts to
 hold the euro together.                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Monday as Greece's pro-bailout
 parties looked set to win a slim majority at weekend elections, easing
 investor fears of an imminent exit from the euro zone. 
    U.S. crude        had risen 74 cents to $84.77 per barrel by 2337 GMT,
 while Brent crude         climbed 99 cents to $98.60 per barrel.
                
 
 GREECE ELECTION 
 Parties supporting a bailout saving Greece from bankruptcy won a slim
 parliamentary majority on Sunday, beating radical leftists who rejected
 austerity and bringing relief to the euro zone which was braced for fresh
 financial turmoil.                 
 
 EGYPT ELECTION
 Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood declared on Monday that its candidate Mohamed
 Morsy won the country's first free presidential race, beating Hosni Mubarak's
 last prime minister and ending six decades of rule by presidents plucked from
 the military.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
  Kenya's sale of a 10-year bond next week is expected to be well-received by
 investors starved of long-term paper. Solid demand is also expected at a
 Ugandan auction that will offer a 10-year bond for the first time in more
 than a year.  
 
 AFRICA FX LOOKAHEAD
 Uganda's shilling may come under pressure next week as an increase in
 withholding tax rates for foreign bond investors undermines the commercial
 logic of holding the currency.                
 
 AFRICA TELECOM
 For a South African telecommunications company, it represented a unique
 chance to seize what its chief executive called "one of the most significant
 'virgin' mobile opportunities in the world."                  
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South African government bonds firmed on Friday and the back end of the
 yield curve rallied as pressure lifted from longer-dated bonds, while dealers
 squared positions on the rand ahead of a key Greek election on Sunday.
                 
 *  South African shares rose 0.4 percent on Friday as global equities rallied
 on talk of a joint effort by world central banks to ease any market upset
 after Greece's election this weekend.                 
 
 NIGERIA INSECURITY
 Suicide car bombers attacked three churches in northern Nigeria on Sunday,
 killing at least 19 people, wounding dozens and triggering retaliatory
 attacks by Christian youths who dragged Muslims from cars and killed them,
 witnesses said. [ID;nL5E8HH376]
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's interbank lending rates climbed higher to an average of 15.66
 percent this week, from 14.5 percent last week, after state-owned energy
 company NNPC recalled a portion of its deposits with some lenders and forex
 purchases drained liquidity.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed against the dollar for a third straight day
 on Friday, lifted by foreign investors paying for  Kenya Airways          
 rights issue allocations, while stocks edged up for the fifth 
 session.                 
 
 EAST/SOUTHERN AFRICA INFLATION
 * Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate fell for a fifth straight month in
 May to 18.2 percent from 18.7 percent a month earlier, thanks to lower
 increases in the cost of commodities.                 
 * Consumer prices in Rwandan urban centres rose 1.41 percent in May from
 April, driven by food prices and utilities bills, pushing the year-on-year
 inflation rate              to 8.32 percent from 6.95 percent. 
 * Botswana's headline consumer inflation quickened to 7.7 percent
 year-on-year in May from 7.5 percent in April, the statistics office said on
 Friday.  
    Month-on-month prices accelerated to 1.3 percent in May from 1.0 percent
 in the previous month.
 
 MALAWI ECONOMY
 Malawi's donors have pledged around $496 million in budget support for the
 2012/13 financial year, more than double pledges for the previous year's
 budget, Finance Minister Ken Lipenga said on Friday. 
 
 ANGOLA DIAMONDS
 A London court has been given a glimpse into the opaque world of Angolan
 diamonds, in a battle between a Russian-Israeli tycoon and his one-time
 partner that has also thrown up how modern-day buccaneers are building
 fortunes from Africa's resources.                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.