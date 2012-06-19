FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 19
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 19, 2012 / 4:56 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 19

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 19 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * Nigeria - May inflation data due to be released.
 * Kenya - Private equity firm Centrum Investment to announce 2012 FY results.
 
 * Botswana - Bank of Botswana auctions 14-day Treasury certificate.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares edged down on Tuesday as rising Spanish bond yields stoked fears
 its tottering banking system is dragging Madrid deeper into crisis, snuffing
 out a relief rally that followed a win for mainstream parties in Greece's
 weekend election.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude steadied around $96 a barrel on Tuesday, staying close to
 16-month lows hit in the prior session, as Spain's rising borrowing cost
 showed Europe is nowhere near resolving its debt crisis which has hurt the
 outlook for fuel demand.                
 
 GREECE CRISIS 
 Greece's conservatives said they are poised to form a coalition government
 with the Socialists on Tuesday, allowing the two parties that dominated
 politics for decades to share power despite a major anti-establishment
 election vote.                
 
 EGYPT ELECTION
 Egypt's agonised passage from revolution to democracy was in limbo on Monday,
 as the Muslim Brotherhood claimed victory in a presidential election while
 the generals who took over from Hosni Mubarak decreed it was they who would
 keep power for now.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African government bond yields rose on Monday ahead of a weekly auction
 on concerns about the additional supply, while the rand reversed earlier
 gains as global risk appetite stayed weak due to doubts over the outlook for
 the euro zone.                
 
 NIGERIA INSECURITY
 At least 52 people were killed in religious rioting sparked by three suicide
 bombings against churches in northern Nigeria, where the dead were piled up
 on Monday in mortuaries and cemeteries in the city of Kaduna.                
 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * The Nigerian naira          rose to its highest level in three weeks
 against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday, after the central
 bank intervened in the market and speculation mounted of a planned dollar
 sale by the state oil firm.                 
 * Nigeria plans to raise 100.62 billion naira ($616.60 million)worth of
 91-day and 182-day Treasury bills at its regular bi-monthly debt auction on
 Wednesday, the central bank said on Monday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        rallied against the dollar on Monday, helped by
 tight liquidity and receipt of the second tranche of the government's $600 
 million syndicated loan, while the benchmark share index inched 
 down.                
 
 MAURITIUS RATINGS
 Mauritius is confident it will get a ratings upgrade from Moody's in the next
 few months, its finance minister says, arguing that the island nation is
 diversifying its economy to reduce its reliance on European markets.
                
 
 BURUNDI ECONOMY
 Burundi plans to cut spending after finding a 90 billion franc ($64 million)
 deficit on expected domestic and external revenue this year, arising from tax
 waivers on food and fuel and a major donor suspending aid, its finance
 minister said.                
 
 ZIMBABWE INFLATION
 Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation rate was little changed at 4.02
 percent year-on-year in May from 4.03 percent in April, the statistics agency
 said on Monday. 
    On a month-on-month basis, inflation was at 0.07 percent in May compared
 with April's 0.19 percent, the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency said. 
 
 GUINEA ECONOMY
 A slowdown in alumina and diamond production in early 2012 is jeopardising
 Guinea's target for securing economic growth of 4.7 percent for the year as a
 whole, an economy and finance ministry official said on Monday.
                 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.