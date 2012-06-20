FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 20
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 20, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 20

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 20 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * Treasury bill auctions in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Mauritius
 * Namibia's central bank announces monetary policy decision. The bank left
 its key rate at 6 percent in April to support growth.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Wednesday and the euro clung to most of the previous
 session's gains as investors bet that Europe's worsening debt crisis and
 faltering global growth will prompt major central banks to launch a new round
 of monetary stimulus.                   
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude edged lower on Tuesday on relief that negotiations to defuse the
 dispute over Iran's nuclear program led to plans for technical talks in July,
 while hopes for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve helped lift
 U.S. crude.                 
 
 EGYPT CRISIS
 Ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak was moved from prison to a military
 hospital on Tuesday after a health crisis, officials said. 
    Senior officers and military sources gave various accounts of the
 84-year-old Mubarak's condition, including that he was in a coma and on life
 support. But they said he was not "clinically dead," as briefly reported by
 the state news agency.                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 Yields on South African government bonds dropped to multi-month lows on
 Tuesday, extending a three-week rally as investors returned to riskier
 emerging market assets and helped push the rand though a firm resistance
 level against the dollar.                
 
 NIGERIA INSECURITY
 Nigerian Muslims fired AK-47 rifles, burned tyres and destroyed at least one
 church in the northern city of Kaduna on Tuesday, two days after rioting by
 Christian youths killed 52 people, witnesses said.                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * Nigeria's consumer inflation eased slightly to 12.7 percent year-on-year in
 May, from 12.9 percent in April, data showed on Tuesday, adding to
 expectations the central bank will keep interest rates on hold in the near
 term.                
 *  Nigeria plans to raise 841.56 billion naira ($5.20 billion) worth in
 treasury bills ranging from three months to one year in the third quarter of
 the year, the central bank said on Monday, down on previous quarters.  
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * The Kenyan shilling        rallied against the dollar for a fifth straight
 session on Tuesday, lifted by banks cutting dollar positions due to thin 
 liquidity, while Centum Investments           dragged the broad shares market
 lower.                
 *  Kenyan investment firm Centum           posted a 40 percent drop in full
 year profit on Tuesday without issuing a profit warning beforehand as
 required by market rules, sending its shares tumbling.                
 *  Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil           issued on Tuesday a profit
 warning for the six months ending June, saying its performance will be hurt
 by foreign exchange losses, falling international oil prices and high
 financing costs.                 
 
 EAST AFRICA EXPLORATION
 * Tanzania has nearly tripled its estimate of recoverable natural gas
 reserves to up to 28.74 trillion cubic feet (tcf) from 10 trillion and plans
 to introduce new legislation later this year to regulate the gas industry.
                
 *  British energy company Madagascar Oil          hopes a boom in oil and gas
 exploration in East Africa will help it attract partners next year for its
 projects on the island of Madagascar, its chief executive said.
                 
 * Proposed oil laws meant to allow Uganda conduct new licensing rounds will
 not be passed by parliament soon due to unexpected lengthy consultations and
 insufficient knowledge of the new petroleum industry, the lawmaker overseeing
 the bills told Reuters on Tuesday.
 *  In Mozambique's port capital Maputo, glitzy offices, boutique hotels and
 fancy restaurants are popping up alongside crumbling colonial buildings,
 nourished by multi-billion dollar investment in coal and gas deposits to the
 north.                
 
 MALAWI INFLATION
  Consumer prices in Malawi jumped to a seven-year high in May as fuel and
 electricity costs shot up after the kwacha currency        was devalued by
 more than 30 percent in early May. 
     The National Statistics Office said headline inflation accelerated to
 17.3 percent year-on-year in May from 12.4 percent in April.                
 
 BOTSWANA ECONOMY
 Botswana's economic growth could be slower than previously anticipated as a
 weaker global economy knocks demand for diamonds, a Reuters poll showed on
 Tuesday.                
 
 CONGO MUTINY
 Rwandan President Paul Kagame called on neighbouring Congo to take
 responsibility for a surge in rebel fighting rather than blame Kigali for
 stoking the violence, marking a sharp escalation in rhetoric between the
 former foes.                    
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.