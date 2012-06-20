African Markets - Factors to watch on June 20

NAIROBI, June 20 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * Treasury bill auctions in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Mauritius * Namibia's central bank announces monetary policy decision. The bank left its key rate at 6 percent in April to support growth. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Wednesday and the euro clung to most of the previous session's gains as investors bet that Europe's worsening debt crisis and faltering global growth will prompt major central banks to launch a new round of monetary stimulus. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged lower on Tuesday on relief that negotiations to defuse the dispute over Iran's nuclear program led to plans for technical talks in July, while hopes for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve helped lift U.S. crude. EGYPT CRISIS Ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak was moved from prison to a military hospital on Tuesday after a health crisis, officials said. Senior officers and military sources gave various accounts of the 84-year-old Mubarak's condition, including that he was in a coma and on life support. But they said he was not "clinically dead," as briefly reported by the state news agency. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS Yields on South African government bonds dropped to multi-month lows on Tuesday, extending a three-week rally as investors returned to riskier emerging market assets and helped push the rand though a firm resistance level against the dollar. NIGERIA INSECURITY Nigerian Muslims fired AK-47 rifles, burned tyres and destroyed at least one church in the northern city of Kaduna on Tuesday, two days after rioting by Christian youths killed 52 people, witnesses said. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's consumer inflation eased slightly to 12.7 percent year-on-year in May, from 12.9 percent in April, data showed on Tuesday, adding to expectations the central bank will keep interest rates on hold in the near term. * Nigeria plans to raise 841.56 billion naira ($5.20 billion) worth in treasury bills ranging from three months to one year in the third quarter of the year, the central bank said on Monday, down on previous quarters. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling rallied against the dollar for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, lifted by banks cutting dollar positions due to thin liquidity, while Centum Investments dragged the broad shares market lower. * Kenyan investment firm Centum posted a 40 percent drop in full year profit on Tuesday without issuing a profit warning beforehand as required by market rules, sending its shares tumbling. * Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil issued on Tuesday a profit warning for the six months ending June, saying its performance will be hurt by foreign exchange losses, falling international oil prices and high financing costs. EAST AFRICA EXPLORATION * Tanzania has nearly tripled its estimate of recoverable natural gas reserves to up to 28.74 trillion cubic feet (tcf) from 10 trillion and plans to introduce new legislation later this year to regulate the gas industry. * British energy company Madagascar Oil hopes a boom in oil and gas exploration in East Africa will help it attract partners next year for its projects on the island of Madagascar, its chief executive said. * Proposed oil laws meant to allow Uganda conduct new licensing rounds will not be passed by parliament soon due to unexpected lengthy consultations and insufficient knowledge of the new petroleum industry, the lawmaker overseeing the bills told Reuters on Tuesday. * In Mozambique's port capital Maputo, glitzy offices, boutique hotels and fancy restaurants are popping up alongside crumbling colonial buildings, nourished by multi-billion dollar investment in coal and gas deposits to the north. MALAWI INFLATION Consumer prices in Malawi jumped to a seven-year high in May as fuel and electricity costs shot up after the kwacha currency was devalued by more than 30 percent in early May. The National Statistics Office said headline inflation accelerated to 17.3 percent year-on-year in May from 12.4 percent in April. BOTSWANA ECONOMY Botswana's economic growth could be slower than previously anticipated as a weaker global economy knocks demand for diamonds, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. CONGO MUTINY Rwandan President Paul Kagame called on neighbouring Congo to take responsibility for a surge in rebel fighting rather than blame Kigali for stoking the violence, marking a sharp escalation in rhetoric between the former foes. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on