FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 21
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Airlines
June 21, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 21

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 21 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * Kenya - The Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills, which
 have seen yields dip in the last two weeks.
     Shares in Kenya Airways issued in a rights issue that raised $172 million
 out of an intended $250 million begin trading. 
 * Zambia - The Bank of Zambia to auction T-bills of all maturities.
 * Mauritius - Mauritius auctions 91-day T-bills worth 600 million rupees
 ($19.51 million).
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks outside Japan slipped and commodities fell broadly on Thursday
 after the Federal Reserve ramped up monetary stimulus by expanding "Operation
 Twist" but disappointed some investors who had been hoping for more
 aggressive measures.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude fell to its lowest in 18 months on Thursday at around $92 a
 barrel on demand growth concerns as China's factory sector slowed and as the
 U.S. Fed's stimulus plan dashed hopes for more aggressive steps to boost the
 world's top economy.  
    An unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories last week also hit Brent,
 which has slid 28 percent from this year's peak above $128 touched in March. 
                
 
 EGYPT CRISIS
 Hosni Mubarak's move from jail to a Cairo military hospital where officials
 said he was slipping in and out of a coma on Wednesday created fresh
 uncertainty for Egyptians as officials delayed the announcement of a
 presidential election result.                         
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand hit a month high against the dollar on Wednesday after
 breaking through a resistance level, and government bonds gained as markets
 expected further monetary stimulus out of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
                 
 
 NIGERIA INSECURITY
 * The U.S. government is expected to formally apply a "foreign terrorist"
 label on Thursday to three alleged leading figures of the violent Nigerian
 militant group Boko Haram, officials said.                
 *  Deadly violence between Christians and Muslims in Nigeria's Kaduna flared
 again on Wednesday, adding to the more than 90 deaths in sectarian clashes in
 the northern city so far this week.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira fell against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on
 Wednesday, after strong demand for the greenback was unmatched by $400
 million sold by the state-owned energy company NNPC the previous day.
                  
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Kenya's central bank, keen to bring down the cost of borrowing
 domestically, rejected most bids on a 10-year Treasury bond            
 auction on Wednesday and the yield on the paper fell.                 
 * The Kenyan shilling        
 gained for the sixth straight session to hit a five-week high 
 against the dollar on Wednesday, lifted by tightening liquidity, 
 while stocks rose nearly 1 percent driven up by bargain hunters.
                 
 *  Shares in Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil           jumped 8 percent to
 13.50 shillings on Wednesday at the resumption of trade following a May 8
 suspension from the bourse due to news that it was a takeover target.
 
 GABON EUROBOND
 Investors awaiting a delayed coupon on Gabon's $1 billion Eurobond may soon
 be paid as a South African company that had frozen bond payment funds via a
 court order said on Wednesday it was close to resolving its dispute with the
 government.                  
 
 ZAMBIA MINING
 Zambia will gradually raise the electricity tariffs it charges mining firms
 in Africa's top copper producer so that by 2105 they reflect the true cost of
 producing power, its energy regulator said on Wednesday. 
 
 NAMIBIA RATES
 Namibia's central bank kept its bank rate steady at 6.0 percent on Wednesday,
 citing downside risks to the growth outlook and saying domestic price
 pressures were abating, with inflation expected to remain stable over the
 medium term.                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
  
  

($1 = 30.7500 Mauritius rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.