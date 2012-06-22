FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 22
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 22, 2012 / 4:56 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 22

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 22 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * Mauritius - Bank of Mauritius to auction 273-day Treasury bills worth 300
 million rupees ($9.72 million)
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Friday and the safe-haven dollar hovered near its
 highest in a week-and-a-half after weak manufacturing data from the United
 States, Europe and China heightened fears over the outlook for global growth.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude hovered below $90 on Friday, up slightly after the previous
 session's plunge to an 18-month low, but prices were headed for a weekly loss
 as bleak data from top consumers United States and China muddied the outlook
 for demand.                
 
 MOODY'S RATINGS
 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded 15 of the world's biggest banks on
 Thursday, lowering credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect the risk
 of losses they face from volatile capital markets activities, but banks
 criticized the move as backward looking.                 
 
 AFRICA FX LOOKAHEAD    
 Ghana's cedi could touch fresh lows next week amid persistently strong dollar
 demand, while in Nigeria an initial boost to the naira this week from the
 state oil firm was short-lived.                   
 
 AFRICA FASHION
 When Adama Ndiaye quit banking in Europe for life as a young clothes designer
 back home in Senegal, there was no show in town at which she could show off
 her wares. So she decided to put on one of her own.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand fell against the dollar on Thursday, undermined by a
 disappointing current account number which signalled weak second quarter
 growth and by soft U.S. data, with sagging commodity prices also hitting the
 resource-heavy rand.                
 
 NIGERIA INSECURITY
 The United States on Thursday named three alleged leaders of the Nigerian
 militant group Boko Haram as "foreign terrorists," the first time it has
 blacklisted members of the Islamist group blamed for attacks across Africa's
 most populous nation.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        broke a six-day run of gains against the dollar on
 Thursday, weighed down by banks taking profits and demand for dollars from 
 oil importers, while stocks retreated due to a fall in Mumias Sugar         .
                
 
 EAST AFRICA DEBT
 * The weighted average yield on benchmark Kenyan 91-day Treasury bills
            rose to 10.675 percent at an undersubscribed auction from 10.537
 percent last week, the central bank said. 
 * The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day Treasury bill fell to 13.31
 percent on Wednesday, from 13.47 percent at its last auction two weeks ago,
 the central bank said on its website. 
 * The weighted yield on Mauritius' 91-day Treasury bills fell to 3.04 percent
 at an auction on Thursday from 3.30 percent at its previous sale on May 28,
 the central bank said.
 
 CONGO MUTINY
 U.N. experts have evidence Rwanda's defence minister and two top military
 officials have been backing an army mutiny in the east of neighbouring Congo,
 according to notes of their briefing to a closed-door U.N. committee seen by
 Reuters on Thursday.                
 
 NAMIBIA ECONOMY
 The global downturn could put the brakes on Namibia's economy, but analysts
 remain optimistic on the country's ability to shrug off external shocks given
 increased consumer spending and the government's loose fiscal policy.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
  
  

($1 = 30.7500 Mauritius rupees)
($1 = 30.8500 Mauritius rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.