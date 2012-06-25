FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 25
June 25, 2012

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 ANGOLA: The central bank's Monetary Policy
 Committee announces its rate decision.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Monday and the safe-haven
 dollar rose as concerns about faltering global
 growth and Europe's intractable debt crisis
 continued to sap investor confidence, but
 commodities steadied after a pummeling last week. 
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent oil rose above $91 per barrel on Monday as a
 storm threat shut a quarter of U.S. offshore crude
 and gas output, while an improved demand outlook
 after euro zone leaders backed a plan to revive
 the region's growth also aided prices.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 A bond auction in Nigeria next week is expected to
 be well-received thanks to an expected liquidity
 boost as the government disburses funds to
 government agencies.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 The rand weakened against the dollar for the
 second day on Friday, ending at its lowest in a
 week and hit by falling metals prices earlier in
 the day, which threatened to curb revenues for
 South Africa's mining exports.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks ended lower on Friday as
 mining shares including platinum producer Anglo
 American Platinum          and Kumba Iron Ore
          slid on renewed concerns of a slowdown in
 global growth that could blunt demand for
 commodities.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's interbank lending rates inched higher
 this week to an average of 15.83 percent, from
 15.66 percent last week, after a large cash
 withdrawal by the state-owned energy company NNPC
 and a tax remittance by telecoms company MTN
 drained liquidity from the system.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 A bomb exploded outside a nightclub popular with
 foreigners and wealthy Nigerians in the capital
 Abuja late on Friday but no one was injured, an
 emergency agency said.                
 * President Goodluck Jonathan sacked his defence
 minister and national security adviser.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil           jumped
 10 percent to lift the benchmark share index 
 close to its high for this year, while the
 shilling recouped its earlier losses against the
 dollar to finish the day unchanged.
                
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 A blast hit a night club in Kenya's port of
 Mombasa on Sunday, killing a man, police said, a
 day after the U.S. embassy in the East African
 country warned of an imminent attack on the city. 
                
 
 UGANDA BONDS
 Offshore investors who have departed Uganda's debt
 market because of falling yields and fears about
 the currency's strength have another reason to
 stay away: an increase in the withholding tax on
 income from Treasury bills and bonds.
                
 
 ZIMBABWE FINANCE MINISTER
 Zimbabwean police said on Sunday they had launched
 an investigation connected with finance minister
 Tendai Biti, and a state-owned newspaper said the
 probe was over the disappearance of $20 million in
 a failed bank.                 
 
 SUDAN MARKETS
 Hundreds of Sudanese joined anti-government
 demonstrations across Khartoum on Saturday, as
 protests against spending cuts flared for a second
 week despite a security crackdown.                
 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
