#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 27, 2012 / 5:16 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug.27

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 MAURITIUS - The central bank auctions 364-day
 Treasury bills worth 400 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares edged down in choppy trade, while
 gold and oil rose on Monday, encouraged by a fresh
 report of a potential framework for the European
 Central Bank's new bond buying scheme, as well as
 hopes of a strong easing from the Federal Reserve.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rose more than a dollar on Monday to
 above $115 per barrel on supply worries as
 Tropical Storm Isaac threatened to interrupt most
 U.S. offshore oil production in the Gulf of
 Mexico.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 AFRICA MONEY
 South African policy makers from President Jacob
 Zuma down  routinely reach for external factors
 such as the euro zone crisis to explain why
 Africa's biggest economy cannot grow faster or
 create more jobs.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's bonds fell and the rand weakened
 against the dollar, tracking a weaker euro and
 also weighed by lingering political risk concerns
 in the wake of the recent violence at Lonmin's
 Marikana mine which left 44 people dead. 
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African resources such as diversified miner
 Exxaro          led the wider market lower on
 Friday as investors worry about plans by central
 banks pumping out more cash to boost global
 economic growth.                 
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Nigeria's government is reaching out to radical
 Islamist sect Boko Haram, talking with some of its
 members via "back room channels" as it seeks a
 peaceful way out of the north's conflict, the
 president's spokesman said.                
 
 NIGERIA EUROBOND
 Nigeria is looking at issuing a Eurobond worth up
 to $1 billion next year to fund its power and gas
 sector reforms, taking advantage of the country's
 likely inclusion in a JP Morgan emerging market
 index, the finance minister said.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria sold 20 billion less than planned at a
 bi-monthly sale of treasury bills but the yields
 on its 3-month bills fell, with dealers citing
 large purchases by foreign players.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        ended steady against
 the dollar, helped by the central bank 
 drawing more liquidity out of the banking sector,
 while shares recovered the previous session's
 losses.                
 
 EABL EARNINGS
 East African Breweries Ltd (EABL)           will
 focus on cutting costs this year by growing raw
 materials locally and moving production of some
 brands to the markets where they are sold, its
 chief executive said.                
 
 TANZANIA PORT
 Tanzania has suspended the head of its ports
 authority and six other senior port officials over
 allegations of cargo theft and embezzlement of
 public funds.                
 
 UGANDA CURRENCY
 Uganda's central bank sold dollars to stem a slide
 in the shilling        after it hit a
 five-and-a-half month low, appearing to calm the
 market in the wake of banks and energy companies
 offloading the local currency.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Ghana's cedi rose 0.28 percent against the dollar
 on Friday on the back of an oversubscribed 5-year
 government bond, traders said.                
 
 ZIMBABWE CONSTITUTION
 ZANU-PF amendments to Zimbabwe's draft
 constitution, restoring sweeping powers to the
 president and setting up a mandatory youth
 service, have been rejected by its MDC coalition
 partners and are likely to delay adoption of the
 landmark new document.                
 
 ANGOLA ELECTIONS
 Angola's main opposition called for the Aug. 31
 national election to be postponed for a month to
 allow time to correct a lack of transparency in
 the poll and violations of the electoral law.
                
 
 MAURITIUS TRADE
 Mauritius' trade deficit widened 20.7 percent in
 June from a year earlier to 6.13 billion rupees
 ($200.33 million), driven by an increase in the
 cost of food and live animals, official data
 showed.                
 
 
