African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 10

EVENTS * Senegal - AfDB chief Donald Kaberuka heads to Senegal for three days of meetings. * Somalia - Parliament to elect new president GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares crept up on Monday with expectations rising that weak U.S. jobs data would prompt the Federal Reserve to announce fresh stimulus and Europe will make further progress in its debt crisis management this week, overshadowing soft Chinese data. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures climbed above $114 a barrel on Monday, but gains were limited as expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to launch further stimulus measures offset weak Chinese industrial output data. SOUTH AFRICA MINING South African police are braced for possible violence ahead of Monday's back-to-work deadline for striking workers at Lonmin's flagship platinum mine, where 44 people died in labour strife last month, most of them at the hands of police. AFRICA MONEY From fried chicken to ice cream and body-building supplements, international franchises are making inroads into Africa, tapping into consumers' hunger for their brands as developed markets stagnate. AFRICA DEBT A record interest rate cut in Kenya is set to push yields down at next week's Treasury bill auctions, while Nigerian bond yields continue to fall ahead of the country's inclusion in a JP Morgan bond index. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand extended this week's rally on Friday, hitting a three-week high against the dollar as sentiment for riskier assets improved after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs figures, suggesting a need for further monetary stimulus. * South African stocks edged up on Friday, with Kumba Iron Ore and other battered-down miners gaining after China announced a vast infrastructure spending programme that should help demand for commodities. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's index sustains a week long rally, soaring 1.12 percent on Friday to remain above a 24,000 point psychological level, on strong corporate earnings and purchases by foreign investors, boosting liquidity, traders say. NIGERIA INSECURITY Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram on Friday claimed a spate of attacks on mobile phone masts belonging to MTN , Airtel , Etisalat and two private operators, accusing the firms of helping the government spy on them. KENYA MARKETS * Kenolkobil , Kenya's largest fuel marketer, posted a first-half pretax loss of 5.68 billion shillings ($67 million) on Friday, hit by foreign exchange losses, having made a profit in the same period last year of 3.23 billion shillings. * Kenyan shares hit a 14-month high on Friday as investors shifted back to the stock market following the central bank's hefty interest rate cut this week, while the shilling ended firmer against the dollar. KENYA EXPLORATION Shares of Australian-listed gas exploration company Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL surged two-thirds after the company said its joint venture consortium had discovered a significant gas deposit off the coast of Kenya. IVORY COAST COCOA Fears that an unevenly managed reform of the cocoa sector in top grower Ivory Coast will cause chaos in its exports are likely to support prices of the chocolate ingredient, even though better rains may result in slightly larger output next season. ANGOLA ECONOMY Angola is on track to reach its target of slowing consumer inflation to 10 percent this year from 11.38 percent in 2011 thanks to a monetary policy focused on price stability, the governor of its central bank said on Friday. SIERRA LEONE SHIPPING Sierra Leone has removed nine vessels from its shipping register after an investigation found they belonged to IRISL, Iran's embattled shipping line, the head of the West African state's maritime authority said on Saturday. DRCONGO POLITICS A top opposition figure in the Democratic Republic of Congo wanted by the government on treason charges is seeking asylum in the South African embassy in neighbouring Burundi, a spokesman for the Congolese government said on Saturday. MAURITIUS DEBT The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day Treasury bills rose to 3.92 percent at auction on Friday from 3.88 percent at a previous sale on August 31, the central bank said on Friday. SEYCHELLES ECONOMY The Seychelles economy will expand slightly less than previously expected this year, the International Monetary Fund said, as the island chain's tourism sector feels the impact of the crisis in the euro zone, its main source market. SOMALIA POLITICS Members of parliament in Somalia will vote for a new president on Monday in the first vote of its kind in decades amid fears that the historic election will be rigged and do little to alter the political landscape. 