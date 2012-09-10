FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 10
September 10, 2012

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 10

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 * Senegal - AfDB chief Donald Kaberuka heads to
 Senegal for three days of meetings.
 * Somalia - Parliament to elect new president
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares crept up on Monday with expectations
 rising that weak U.S. jobs data would prompt the
 Federal Reserve to announce fresh stimulus and
 Europe will make further progress in its debt
 crisis management this week, overshadowing soft
 Chinese data.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES      
 Brent crude futures climbed above $114 a barrel on
 Monday, but gains were limited as expectations for
 the U.S. Federal Reserve to launch further
 stimulus measures offset weak Chinese industrial
 output data.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MINING
 South African police are braced for possible
 violence ahead of Monday's back-to-work deadline
 for striking workers at Lonmin's                
 flagship platinum mine, where 44 people died in
 labour strife last month, most of them at the
 hands of police.                
 
 AFRICA MONEY
 From fried chicken to ice cream and body-building
 supplements, international franchises are making
 inroads into Africa, tapping into consumers'
 hunger for their brands as developed markets
 stagnate.                 
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 A record interest rate cut in Kenya is set to push
 yields down at next week's Treasury bill auctions,
 while Nigerian bond yields continue to fall ahead
 of the country's inclusion in a JP Morgan bond
 index.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS            
 * South Africa's rand extended this week's rally
 on Friday, hitting a three-week high against the
 dollar as sentiment for riskier assets improved
 after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs figures,
 suggesting a need for further monetary stimulus.
                
 *  South African stocks edged up on Friday, with
 Kumba Iron Ore          and other battered-down
 miners gaining after China announced a vast
 infrastructure spending programme that should help
 demand for commodities.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * Nigeria's index sustains a week long rally,
 soaring 1.12 percent on Friday to remain above a
 24,000 point psychological level, on strong
 corporate earnings and purchases by foreign
 investors, boosting liquidity, traders say.
                
 
 NIGERIA INSECURITY
 Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram on Friday
 claimed a spate of attacks on mobile phone masts
 belonging to MTN         , Airtel          ,
 Etisalat           and two private operators,
 accusing the firms of helping the government spy
 on them.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Kenolkobil          , Kenya's largest fuel
 marketer, posted a first-half pretax loss of 5.68
 billion shillings ($67 million) on Friday, hit by
 foreign exchange losses, having made a profit in
 the same period last year of 3.23 billion
 shillings.                 
 *  Kenyan shares hit a 14-month high on Friday as
 investors shifted back to the stock market 
 following the central bank's hefty interest rate
 cut this week, while the shilling        ended
 firmer against the dollar.                
 
 KENYA EXPLORATION
 Shares of Australian-listed gas exploration
 company Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL         
 surged two-thirds after the company said its joint
 venture consortium had discovered a significant
 gas deposit off the coast of Kenya.
                  
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Fears that an unevenly managed reform of the cocoa
 sector in top grower Ivory Coast will cause chaos
 in its exports are likely to support prices of the
 chocolate ingredient, even though better rains may
 result in slightly larger output next season.
                 
 
 ANGOLA ECONOMY
 Angola is on track to reach its target of slowing
 consumer inflation to 10 percent this year from
 11.38 percent in 2011 thanks to a monetary policy
 focused on price stability, the governor of its
 central bank said on Friday.                
 
 SIERRA LEONE SHIPPING
 Sierra Leone has removed nine vessels from its
 shipping register after an investigation found
 they belonged to IRISL, Iran's embattled shipping
 line, the head of the West African state's
 maritime authority said on Saturday.
                
 
 DRCONGO POLITICS
 A top opposition figure in the Democratic Republic
 of Congo wanted by the government on treason
 charges is seeking asylum in the South African
 embassy in neighbouring Burundi, a spokesman for
 the Congolese government said on Saturday.
                
 
 MAURITIUS DEBT
 The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day
 Treasury bills rose to 3.92 percent at auction on
 Friday from 3.88 percent at a previous sale on
 August 31, the central bank said on Friday.
 
 SEYCHELLES ECONOMY
 The Seychelles economy will expand slightly less
 than previously expected this year, the
 International Monetary Fund said, as the island
 chain's tourism sector feels the impact of the
 crisis in the euro zone, its main source market. 
                
 
 SOMALIA POLITICS
 Members of parliament in Somalia will vote for a
 new president on Monday in the first vote of its
 kind in decades amid fears that the historic
 election will be rigged and do little to alter the
 political landscape.                  
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
