African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 11
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 11, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 11

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction 14
 day certificate T-bills 
 *MOZAMBIQUE - August consumer price inflation data
 expected
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Tuesday as investors
 repositioned before a German Constitutional Court
 ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds which
 could remove one risk for Europe, and a U.S.
 Federal Reserve meeting that may yield widely
 expected stimulus measures.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES 
 Brent crude futures fell for the first time in
 four days on Tuesday as investors took profits,
 though they stayed near $115 a barrel with
 declines limited by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve
 would unveil further steps to stimulate the
 economy this week.      
 
 SOMALIA NEW PRESIDENT
 Members of parliament overwhelmingly elected
 political newcomer Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as
 president of Somalia on Monday, a result hailed by
 supporters as a vote for change in the war-ravaged
 country.                
 
 AFRICA MONEY
 From fried chicken to ice cream and body-building
 supplements, international franchises are making
 inroads into Africa, tapping into consumers'
 hunger for their brands as developed markets
 stagnate.                 
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 A record interest rate cut in Kenya is set to push
 yields down at next week's Treasury bill auctions,
 while Nigerian bond yields continue to fall ahead
 of the country's inclusion in a JP Morgan bond
 index.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS 
 South Africa's rand hit a one-month high against
 the dollar and government bonds rallied on
 improving global risk sentiment.        
 South African stocks fell for the first time in
 three sessions as investors cashed in Woolworths
          and other retailers after recent gains,
 while a second illegal strike in 10 days hit miner
 Gold Fields         .     
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          eased against the U.S.
 dollar on the interbank market after a surge in
 demand by one lender buying the greenback for its
 customers, dealers said.                
 
 NIGERIA AVIATION
 International carrier Air Nigeria said it will
 terminate operations on Monday due to "staff
 disloyalty and environmental challenges", the
 latest setback for the country's aviation industry
 after a rival's plane crash in June killed 163
 people.                
 
 KENYA GAS
 Oil explorers have made the first major discovery
 of gas offshore Kenya, they said on Monday,
 underlining East Africa's potential to be one of
 the next great hydrocarbons producing regions,
 although the news was twinged with some
 disappointment that no oil has yet been found.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        gained slightly on
 Monday, helped by the central bank mopping up 
 liquidity and the absence of demand from importers
 for dollars, while the stock exchange's main index
 was dragged lower by KenolKobil          .
                
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 Hundreds of armed raiders killed at least 38
 villagers and torched more than 150 houses on
 Monday in the latest fighting between rival tribes
 in a dispute over land and water in Kenya's
 coastal region.                
 
 ANGOLA INFLATION
 Angola's annual consumer inflation slowed to 9.87
 percent year-on-year in August from 10.02 percent
 in July, the National Statistics Institute (INE)
 said.                      
 
 SUDAN INFLATION
 Sudan's annual inflation remained above 40 percent
 in August as the end of fuel subsidies following
 South Sudan's secession last year boosted the
 price of imported food and consumer goods.
                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN INFLATION
 South Sudan's annual inflation eased to 43.3
 percent in August from 60.9 percent in July as
 food costs eased slightly, official data showed.
                
 
 GHANA COCOA
 Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's Cocobod
 reached 51,000 tonnes by Aug. 30, since the start
 of the light crop in mid-July, data from the
 industry regulator showed.                
 
 
