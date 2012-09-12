FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 12
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 12, 2012 / 5:35 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day
 Treasury bills 
 *GHANA - Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee
 (MPC) announces its prime lending rate decision 
 *MOZAMBIQUE - The central bank will announce its
 key lending rate. In August the bank left the
 lending rate unchanged at 11.5 percent.
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 3-Year
 Treasury Notes worth 300 million rupees ($9.88
 million).
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose to three-week highs on optimism
 that a German court will approve the legality of
 the euro zone's bailout fund later on Wednesday
 and the U.S. Federal Reserve may deliver further
 stimulus measures this week.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES 
 Brent crude was steady on Wednesday after four
 days of gains, staying above $115 a barrel as
 investors remained cautiously optimistic a German
 court would approve the legality of the euro
 zone's bailout fund.      
 
 
 AFRICA MONEY
 From fried chicken to ice cream and body-building
 supplements, international franchises are making
 inroads into Africa, tapping into consumers'
 hunger for their brands as developed markets
 stagnate.                 
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 A record interest rate cut in Kenya is set to push
 yields down at next week's Treasury bill auctions,
 while Nigerian bond yields continue to fall ahead
 of the country's inclusion in a JP Morgan bond
 index.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS 
 *South Africa's rand followed the euro and firmed
 against the dollar despite the local current
 account recording its largest deficit in nearly
 four years in the second quarter.        
 *South African stocks fell for a second straight
 session after labour troubles hit mining companies
 such as Impala Platinum          and Gold Fields
         .     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENT ACCOUNT
 South Africa's current account recorded its
 largest deficit in nearly four years in the second
 quarter of 2012 as exports fell because of subdued
 external demand that is likely to hit
 manufacturing throughout the rest of the year.
                
 
 KENYA GAS
 Kenya's first offshore gas discovery is
 encouraging but not large enough for commercial
 production, the east African country's energy
 minister said.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares rose 1.1 percent to a 14-month high
 with investors chasing higher returns in the
 equity market as yields on government securities 
 fall, while the shilling was stable       .
                
 
 IVORY COAST SPENDING
 Ivory Coast plans to invest 2 trillion CFA francs
 ($3.90 billion) on farming through 2015 to improve
 crop yields for its world-leading cocoa sector and
 become a rice exporter within four years, a senior
 official of agriculture ministry said.
                
 
 ALGERIA ENERGY
 OPEC member Algeria's oil and gas exports fell by
 2.29 percent in the first six months of 2012, the
 country's central bank said in a report on its
 website.                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on      
  
  

($1 = 30.3500 Mauritius rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.