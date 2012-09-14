FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 14
September 14, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Risk assets from Asian shares to commodities
 rallied while the dollar slipped further on Friday
 as markets digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's
 aggressive new stimulus to drive job creation in
 the U.S. economy.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES 
 Brent crude rose for the seventh straight session
 on Friday, climbing towards $117 a barrel on hopes
 for stronger global demand for oil after the U.S.
 Federal Reserve launched an aggressive programme
 to stimulate the economy.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MINING
 *  Lonmin Plc                  said on Thursday it
 had made an offer to striking workers at its South
 African operations, after four weeks of widening
 labour unrest that has threatened mining output in
 Africa's biggest economy.                
 * Striking South African platinum miners delivered
 much higher pay demands on Thursday and threatened
 to spread industrial action further, deepening a
 crisis that is becoming the biggest threat to the
 ruling ANC since the end of apartheid.
                
 
 AFRICA FX
 The Kenyan shilling and the Nigerian naira are
 expected to weaken against the dollar in the next
 week to Thursday, while the Ghana Cedi is expected
 to strengthen, traders said.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS 
 * South African stocks rose for a second straight
 session on Thursday despite the labour troubles in
 the mining sector and as Anglo American Platinum
          recovered after the unrest hammered its
 shares the previous session.                
 *  The rand recovered from a week low against the
 dollar in late Thursday trade as markets were
 cheered by the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing a
 third round of monetary easing.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria plans to issue 60 billion naira ($379.75
 million) in local bonds,            with
 maturities of between five and seven years at its
 regular auction on Sept. 19, the Debt Management
 Office (DMO) said on Thursday.                    
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * The Kenyan shilling        weakened against the
 dollar on Thursday, undermined by oil sector
 importers buying greenbacks, while stocks rallied
 for a third straight session.                 
 * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day
 Treasury            bill fell to 7.515 percent at
 an under subscribed auction on Thursday from 7.808
 percent last week, the central bank said. 
 * A Kenyan court has temporarily blocked
 Swiss-based Puma Energy's bid to take over Kenya's
 leading fuel marketer, KenolKobil          ,
 following a legal challenge, a lawyer for the
 complainant said on Thursday.                 
 
 SOUTH SUDAN OIL
 Newly independent South Sudan has decided to break
 up a massive oil concession largely held by Total
           into three blocks, granting one to the
 French energy company and the others to two
 foreign firms, government officials said.
 [ID;nL5E8KDLGA]
 
 ZAMBIA EUROBOND
 Zambia sold a long-awaited $750 million Eurobond
 on Thursday, becoming the latest African country
 to reduce its dependence on foreign aid and tap
 international capital to meet its infrastructure
 funding needs.                
 
 MADAGASCAR MINING
 Madagascar has signed an operating permit allowing
 Canada's Sherritt International Corp        and
 partners to begin production at what will be one
 of the world's biggest nickel mines.
                
 
 MAURITIUS DEBT
 The weighted yield on Mauritius' 91-day Treasury
 bills rose to 3.16 percent at auction on Thursday
 from 3.09 percent at the last sale on Aug. 17, the
 central bank said. 
 
($1 = 30.3500 Mauritius rupees)

($1 = 30.3000 Mauritius rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
