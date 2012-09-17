FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 17, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 17

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks touched their highest in more than
 four months on Monday and gold, oil and copper
 hovered near multi-month highs, after rallying
 late last week on hopes that fresh stimulus from
 the world's top central banks will support
 flagging growth.               
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES 
 Brent crude rose for the eighth consecutive
 session on Monday to just below $117 a barrel,
 though prices remained below a four-month peak hit
 on Friday on worries that high oil prices could
 hamper efforts to boost a struggling world
 economy.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA MONEY    
 South Africa's dependence on bond inflows is
 starting to look like a dangerous addiction.
                
 
 EAST AFRICA ENERGY    
 As giant oil and gas discoveries have some of the
 world's biggest energy firms jostling for space in
 East Africa, the fate of one gas producer offers
 them a cautionary tale.                    
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS 
 *South African stocks booked a fresh record close
 on Friday as aggressive stimulus by the U.S.
 Federal Reserve boosted mining shares, including
 African Rainbow Minerals         , and outweighed
 worries over strikes in the platinum and gold
 sector.                
 *South Africa's rand was sightly firmer against
 the dollar on Friday, after tumbling for most of
 the week due to deadly labour strife in the mining
 sector that has raised concerns about the
 stability of the crucial industry.                
 
 NIGERIA ECONOMY
 Nigeria's economy grew 6.28 percent in the second
 quarter of this year, driven by non-oil sector
 growth, while inflation fell for the second
 straight month in August helped by tight monetary
 policy, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)
 reported.                 
 
 NIGERIA OIL SPILL   
 Italian oil firm Eni          said on Saturday an
 oil spill near its facilities in the Niger Delta
 had been contained, but local people said the
 pollution had spread and damaged their fishing.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 *The Kenyan shilling        ended steady against
 the dollar on Friday, but was seen weakening as 
 falling interest rates make it cheaper for
 commercial banks to hold long dollar positions,
 while shares halted a three-session rally.
                
 
 TANZANIA OIL, GAS REVIEW
 Tanzania's energy minister has ordered a review of
 all contracts with oil and gas exploration
 companies by Nov. 30, saying some were not in the
 country's interest and should be revoked, adding
 to measures already under way to overhaul the
 country's energy policy, newspapers reported on
 Sunday.                
 
 TANZANIA INFLATION
 Slowing food prices in Tanzania pushed its
 year-on-year inflation rate              to 14.9
 percent in August from 15.7 percent a month
 earlier, official data showed on Saturday, a trend
 that is expected to persist in coming months.
                
 
 UGANDA OIL   
 Total SA           expects to drill eight
 exploration wells in Uganda by end 2013, and will
 spend about $650 million on its activities in the
 same period, a senior company official said on
 Saturday.                   
 
 ZAMBIA EUROBOND    
 Zambia's debut $750 million, 10-year Eurobond
 strengthened on its first day of official trading
 on Friday after becoming sub-Saharan Africa's most
 successful bond launch with bids worth more than
 15 times the amount on offer.                 
 
 SOUTH SUDAN OIL
 South Sudan may resume pumping oil as soon as
 November, China's ambassador to Africa said,
 adding Beijing was optimistic leaders in Juba will
 soon reach pricing terms with Sudan on piping
 crude through the country from which it recently
 split.                 
 
 MAURITIUS T-BILL     
 The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day
 Treasury bills was unchanged at 3.92 percent at
 auction on Friday, the central bank said.
                
 
 SOMALIA PRESIDENT
 Somalia's new president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took
 office on Sunday, calling for an end to terrorism
 and piracy in a nation mired in conflict for more
 than two decades.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
