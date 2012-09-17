African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 17

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks touched their highest in more than four months on Monday and gold, oil and copper hovered near multi-month highs, after rallying late last week on hopes that fresh stimulus from the world's top central banks will support flagging growth. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose for the eighth consecutive session on Monday to just below $117 a barrel, though prices remained below a four-month peak hit on Friday on worries that high oil prices could hamper efforts to boost a struggling world economy. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA MONEY South Africa's dependence on bond inflows is starting to look like a dangerous addiction. EAST AFRICA ENERGY As giant oil and gas discoveries have some of the world's biggest energy firms jostling for space in East Africa, the fate of one gas producer offers them a cautionary tale. AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS *South African stocks booked a fresh record close on Friday as aggressive stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted mining shares, including African Rainbow Minerals , and outweighed worries over strikes in the platinum and gold sector. *South Africa's rand was sightly firmer against the dollar on Friday, after tumbling for most of the week due to deadly labour strife in the mining sector that has raised concerns about the stability of the crucial industry. NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigeria's economy grew 6.28 percent in the second quarter of this year, driven by non-oil sector growth, while inflation fell for the second straight month in August helped by tight monetary policy, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported. NIGERIA OIL SPILL Italian oil firm Eni said on Saturday an oil spill near its facilities in the Niger Delta had been contained, but local people said the pollution had spread and damaged their fishing. KENYA MARKETS *The Kenyan shilling ended steady against the dollar on Friday, but was seen weakening as falling interest rates make it cheaper for commercial banks to hold long dollar positions, while shares halted a three-session rally. TANZANIA OIL, GAS REVIEW Tanzania's energy minister has ordered a review of all contracts with oil and gas exploration companies by Nov. 30, saying some were not in the country's interest and should be revoked, adding to measures already under way to overhaul the country's energy policy, newspapers reported on Sunday. TANZANIA INFLATION Slowing food prices in Tanzania pushed its year-on-year inflation rate to 14.9 percent in August from 15.7 percent a month earlier, official data showed on Saturday, a trend that is expected to persist in coming months. UGANDA OIL Total SA expects to drill eight exploration wells in Uganda by end 2013, and will spend about $650 million on its activities in the same period, a senior company official said on Saturday. ZAMBIA EUROBOND Zambia's debut $750 million, 10-year Eurobond strengthened on its first day of official trading on Friday after becoming sub-Saharan Africa's most successful bond launch with bids worth more than 15 times the amount on offer. SOUTH SUDAN OIL South Sudan may resume pumping oil as soon as November, China's ambassador to Africa said, adding Beijing was optimistic leaders in Juba will soon reach pricing terms with Sudan on piping crude through the country from which it recently split. MAURITIUS T-BILL The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day Treasury bills was unchanged at 3.92 percent at auction on Friday, the central bank said. SOMALIA PRESIDENT Somalia's new president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office on Sunday, calling for an end to terrorism and piracy in a nation mired in conflict for more than two decades. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on