African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 18

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares retreated from four-month highs on Tuesday while gold and copper eased, as markets calculated the impact on growth from the Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus and eyed whether Spain will request a bailout to ease its fiscal strains. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose to near $114 a barrel on Tuesday, after steep losses in the previous session, but gains were limited as investors weighed the impact of the Federal Reserve's stimulus push on oil demand and eyed China's next step to boost its economy. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS *South African stocks retreated from record highs on Monday, declining 0.6 percent as investors cashed in on recent gainers such as Aspen Pharmacare and Bidvest after a rally spurred by stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. *South Africa's rand hovered in the 8.20s against the dollar on Monday, unable to build on recent strength in the euro and weakness in the dollar due to continued labour strife in the mining sector. NIGERIA SECURITY Troops have killed Boko Haram spokesman Abu Qaqa, long the public messenger of an Islamic sect that has become the biggest threat to Nigeria's security, in a gun battle in the northern city of Kano, a senior security source said on Monday. NIGERIA BENCHMARK RATE Nigeria's central bank will keep interest rates on hold for the sixth time running on Tuesday as it assesses the impact of steady growth and declining inflation on the naira currency , analysts forecast. NIGERIA CURRENCY The Nigerian naira fell to its lowest in a week against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Tuesday, as strong dollar demand outpaced thin supply from an oil company and some offshore investors into local debt.  IVORY COAST BOND A 60 billion CFA franc ($120 million) five-year bond launched by Ivory Coast last month to raise funds for infrastructure projects was oversubscribed by 46 percent, one of the bond's lead managers said on Monday. ANGOLA OIL Angola is due to export around 1.67 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in November, little changed from the initial loading schedule for October, a preliminary export programme showed on Monday. KENYA MARKETS Energy sector dollar demand helped push the Kenyan shilling 0.4 percent down against the dollar on Monday and the local currency was expected to remain under pressure, while shares eased on lower trading volumes. KENYA 15-YEAR BOND Investors are expected to pile into a 15-year Kenyan bond issue on Wednesday, the country's first offering of long-term debt in more than a year, as they seek to lock in yields which are falling now that inflation and interest rates are declining. GHANA T-BILLS The Bank of Ghana said on Monday that the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 22.98 percent at a Sept. 14 auction from 23.06 percent at the last auction. TANZANIA TREASURY BOND Tanzania's central bank offered a seven-year fixed rate Treasury bond on Monday worth 43 billion shillings ($27.35 million). UGANDA OIL Uganda has officially revised upwards its estimated oil reserves by 40 percent to 3.5 billion barrels after appraisal activity in two blocks revealed more crude deposits, a senior government official told Reuters on Monday. SOUTH SUDAN OIL *South Sudan is aiming to finish two power projects for a combined $350 million by 2015 with foreign backing despite an oil shutdown that has erased almost all of the newly-independent country's revenues, the electricity minister said. *South Sudan aims to seal a $200 million credit line from an international bank within three months to cover imports and bolster the local currency, a minister said, after an oil shutdown erased the source of almost all its hard currency. ZIMBABWE INFLATION Zimbabwe's consumer inflation slowed further in August to 3.63 percent year-on-year from 3.94 percent in July, the statistics agency said on Monday.