#Credit RSS
September 18, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 18

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares retreated from four-month highs on Tuesday while
 gold and copper eased, as markets calculated the impact on growth
 from the Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus and eyed whether
 Spain will request a bailout to ease its fiscal strains.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES 
 Brent crude rose to near $114 a barrel on Tuesday, after steep
 losses in the previous session, but gains were limited as
 investors weighed the impact of the Federal Reserve's stimulus
 push on oil demand and eyed China's next step to boost its
 economy.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS 
 *South African stocks retreated from record highs on Monday,
 declining 0.6 percent as investors cashed in on recent gainers
 such as Aspen Pharmacare          and Bidvest          after a
 rally spurred by stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
                
 *South Africa's rand hovered in the 8.20s against the dollar on
 Monday, unable to build on recent strength in the euro and
 weakness in the dollar due to continued labour strife in the
 mining sector.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Troops have killed Boko Haram spokesman Abu Qaqa, long the public
 messenger of an Islamic sect that has become the biggest threat
 to Nigeria's security, in a gun battle in the northern city of
 Kano, a senior security source said on Monday.                
 
 NIGERIA BENCHMARK RATE 
 Nigeria's central bank will keep interest rates on hold for the
 sixth time running on Tuesday as it assesses the impact of steady
 growth and declining inflation on the naira currency         ,
 analysts forecast.                
 
 NIGERIA CURRENCY
 The Nigerian naira          fell to its lowest in a week against
 the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Tuesday, as strong
 dollar demand outpaced thin supply from an oil company and some
 offshore investors into local debt.                
 
 IVORY COAST BOND
 A 60 billion CFA franc ($120 million) five-year bond launched by
 Ivory Coast last month to raise funds for infrastructure projects
 was oversubscribed by 46 percent, one of the bond's lead managers
 said on Monday.                
 
 ANGOLA OIL    
 Angola is due to export around 1.67 million barrels per day (bpd)
 of crude oil in November, little changed from the initial loading
 schedule for October, a preliminary export programme showed on
 Monday.                   
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Energy sector dollar demand helped push the Kenyan shilling
        0.4 percent down against the dollar on Monday and the
 local currency was expected to remain under pressure, while
 shares eased on lower trading volumes.                
 
 KENYA 15-YEAR BOND
 Investors are expected to pile into a 15-year Kenyan bond issue
 on Wednesday, the country's first offering of long-term debt in
 more than a year, as they seek to lock in yields which are
 falling now that inflation and interest rates are declining.
                
 
 GHANA T-BILLS    
 The Bank of Ghana said on Monday that the yield on its 91-day
 bill fell to 22.98 percent at a Sept. 14 auction from 23.06
 percent at the last auction.                
 
 TANZANIA TREASURY BOND    
 Tanzania's central bank offered a seven-year fixed rate Treasury
 bond on Monday worth 43 billion shillings ($27.35 million).
                
 
 UGANDA OIL   
 Uganda has officially revised upwards its estimated oil reserves
 by 40 percent to 3.5 billion barrels after appraisal activity in
 two blocks revealed more crude deposits, a senior government
 official told Reuters on Monday.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN OIL
 *South Sudan is aiming to finish two power projects for a
 combined $350 million by 2015 with foreign backing despite an oil
 shutdown that has erased almost all of the newly-independent
 country's revenues, the electricity minister said.
                
 *South Sudan aims to seal a $200 million credit line from an
 international bank within three months to cover imports and
 bolster the local currency, a minister said, after an oil
 shutdown erased the source of almost all its hard currency.
                
 
 ZIMBABWE INFLATION
 Zimbabwe's consumer inflation slowed further in August to 3.63
 percent year-on-year from 3.94 percent in July, the statistics
 agency said on Monday.                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
