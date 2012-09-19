FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 19
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 19, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rebounded from earlier losses and the yen fell on
 Wednesday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy further,
 following the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus, but
 concerns remained about fiscal strains in Spain and deteriorating
 corporate profits.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES 
 Brent crude fell below $112 a barrel on Wednesday on concerns
 over the capacity of a fragile global economy to support demand
 and indications that the world's top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
 was pumping more oil to bring down prices.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS 
 *South African stocks ended slightly firmer on Tuesday as
 investors juggled hopes for an end to labour unrest in the
 nation's mines and doubts about whether steps taken by the United
 States and Europe would bolster the global economy.
                 
 *South Africa's rand rebounded on Tuesday against the U.S. dollar
  while shorter-dated bond yields dipped after Lonmin workers said
 they have accepted a 22 percent pay rise to end a strike that
 shook Africa's largest economy.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 *Nigeria's central bank kept its base interest rate on hold for
 the sixth time in a row on Tuesday, welcoming improved growth and
 a slight fall in headline inflation even though core inflation
 remained stubbornly high.                    
 *Nigeria's bourse introduced market making on Tuesday, starting
 with sixteen blue-chip shares, and relaxed restrictions on price
 swings for those stocks, its executive director said, a move
 meant to boost liquidity.                  
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 *Importer dollar demand pushed the Kenyan shilling        lower
 against the dollar for the second straight day on Tuesday
 although greenback inflows from the tea sector helped offset some
 of the losses, and banks helped to drive stocks higher. 
                    
 *Kenyan publisher Longhorn          said it swung to a pretax
 loss of 25.9 million shillings ($305,100) in the year ended June
 30th after governments slashed funding for textbooks.
                
 
 TANZANIA OIL 
 Tanzania will not revoke existing oil and gas contracts, its
 energy minister said on Tuesday, two days after he was widely
 reported in local media saying unfavourable deals would be
 scrapped.                
 
 MAURITIUS TOURISM
 Tourist arrivals in Mauritius fell 1.4 percent in August from a
 year earlier as visitor numbers from Europe fell 11.3 percent,
 official data showed on Tuesday.                    
 
 MOZAMBIQUE GAS
 Mining and gas companies operating in Mozambique will face fines
 and may lose their operating licenses if they do not relocate
 communities in a way that protects their social and economic
 interests, a government official said on Tuesday.                
 
 
 SOUTH SUDAN OIL
 Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir will hold a summit with
 his counterpart from South Sudan, Salva Kiir, in Ethiopia on
 Sunday to wrap up two weeks of talks to end hostilities between
 the African neighbours, state media said on Tuesday.
                
 
