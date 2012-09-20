FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 20
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 20, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares extended losses on Thursday after data indicated
 little respite for Chinese manufacturers, suggesting growth in
 the world's second-largest economy slowed further in the third
 quarter.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES 
 U.S. crude eased on Thursday to trade under $92 a barrel,
 dropping for a fourth day on worries over the global economy
 and bulging U.S. oil inventories, while Saudi Arabia reassured
 consumers it would act to moderate prices.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS 
 *South African stocks made modest gains on Wednesday, coming
 off record highs reached in early trading as investors fretted
 that Lonmin's          wage increase deal with strikers could
 trigger  more pay demands in the nation's mining industry.
                
 *The rand reversed gains against the dollar on Wednesday after
 a wage settlement that ended a deadly strike at Lonmin's
 Marikana mine prompted other workers in the platinum belt to
 demand similar deals.       
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 *Nigeria's naira          firmed slightly against the U.S.
 dollar on Wednesday, a day after the central bank left
 interest rates on hold and said it would keep monetary
 conditions tight, dealers said.                
 
 EAST AFRICA ENERGY   
 Bad timing may defeat East Africa's plan to become a major
 liquefied natural gas exporter if plants are delayed and the
 region is overtaken by a global gas glut.                    
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 *The Kenyan shilling        snapped a two-day losing streak on
 Wednesday helped by dollar inflows from farming exports, and
 traders said foreign appetite for a 15-year Treasury bond
 could buoy it further.                
 *Yields on Kenya's 15-year Treasury bond             fell less
 than expected in an oversubscribed auction on Wednesday, which
 fixed income traders said pointed to the Treasury needing cash
 to cover budget spending.                
 
 TANZANIA T-BOND
 The weighted average yield on Tanzania's seven-year Treasury
 bond edged higher at auction on Wednesday to 15.06 percent
 from 14.85 percent at a previous sale in July.                
 
 ZAMBIA ROADS    
 Zambia plans to spend $5.6 billion on building roads over the
 next five years under a programme to modernise infrastructure
 in Africa's top copper producer, a presidential spokesman said
 on Wednesday.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN 
 Sudan opened its first gold refinery on Wednesday as it seeks
 to improve the quality of its rising gold exports and offset
 the economic damage inflicted by the loss of most of its oil
 revenues.                
 
 SOMALIA SECURITY 
 Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist rebels fell back on their last
 bastion on Wednesday, pouring hundreds of fighters into the
 port city of Kismayu and raising fears of a bloody showdown
 with advancing African Union soldiers, residents said.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.