African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 20

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares extended losses on Thursday after data indicated little respite for Chinese manufacturers, suggesting growth in the world's second-largest economy slowed further in the third quarter. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. crude eased on Thursday to trade under $92 a barrel, dropping for a fourth day on worries over the global economy and bulging U.S. oil inventories, while Saudi Arabia reassured consumers it would act to moderate prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS *South African stocks made modest gains on Wednesday, coming off record highs reached in early trading as investors fretted that Lonmin's wage increase deal with strikers could trigger more pay demands in the nation's mining industry. *The rand reversed gains against the dollar on Wednesday after a wage settlement that ended a deadly strike at Lonmin's Marikana mine prompted other workers in the platinum belt to demand similar deals. NIGERIA MARKETS *Nigeria's naira firmed slightly against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, a day after the central bank left interest rates on hold and said it would keep monetary conditions tight, dealers said. EAST AFRICA ENERGY Bad timing may defeat East Africa's plan to become a major liquefied natural gas exporter if plants are delayed and the region is overtaken by a global gas glut. KENYA MARKETS *The Kenyan shilling snapped a two-day losing streak on Wednesday helped by dollar inflows from farming exports, and traders said foreign appetite for a 15-year Treasury bond could buoy it further. *Yields on Kenya's 15-year Treasury bond fell less than expected in an oversubscribed auction on Wednesday, which fixed income traders said pointed to the Treasury needing cash to cover budget spending. TANZANIA T-BOND The weighted average yield on Tanzania's seven-year Treasury bond edged higher at auction on Wednesday to 15.06 percent from 14.85 percent at a previous sale in July. ZAMBIA ROADS Zambia plans to spend $5.6 billion on building roads over the next five years under a programme to modernise infrastructure in Africa's top copper producer, a presidential spokesman said on Wednesday. SOUTH SUDAN Sudan opened its first gold refinery on Wednesday as it seeks to improve the quality of its rising gold exports and offset the economic damage inflicted by the loss of most of its oil revenues. SOMALIA SECURITY Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist rebels fell back on their last bastion on Wednesday, pouring hundreds of fighters into the port city of Kismayu and raising fears of a bloody showdown with advancing African Union soldiers, residents said.