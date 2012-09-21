FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 21
September 21, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 21

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 *Assets from Asian shares to oil to gold rose on Friday and
 the euro steadied as stimulus measures from major central
 banks continued to buoy investor confidence, offsetting weak
 economic data.                
 *U.S. manufacturing suffered its weakest quarter in three
 years and conditions at European businesses worsened, surveys
 showed on Thursday, while China's economy continued to lose
 momentum.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES 
 Brent crude rose towards $111 on Friday as concerns about
 Libya's precarious security situation and lower production in
 the North Sea triggered worries about supply.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA MARKETS    
 Low yields and concern about growth and debt exposures in the
 developed world have brought a surge in demand for frontier
 market assets from Zambia to the Philippines, as investors
 drastically revise their traditional views of risk.
                
 
 AFRICA FX
 The Kenyan and Ugandan shillings are seen easing against the
 dollar in the next week, while the Tanzanian shilling and
 Zambian Kwacha are expected to firm, traders said.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS 
 *South African stocks slipped on Thursday, tracking global
 equities on worries about slowing growth in China and Europe,
 while concerns about the impact of labour unrest hit platinum
 firms Lonmin          and Anglo American Platinum         .
      
 *South Africa's rand edged higher against the dollar and bond
 yields ticked up on Thursday after the Reserve Bank kept
 interest rates on hold as expected.        
 
 NIGERIA T-BILLS
 *Nigeria has sold 101.22 billion naira ($642.26 million) in
 treasury bills with maturity ranging from three months to six
 month, the central bank said on Thursday, and yields were down
 more than 100 basis points due to strong demand for the paper.
                
 
 NIGERIA OIL   
 Nigeria's state governors vowed on Thursday to go to court to
 stop the government putting oil revenues into a sovereign
 wealth fund.                
 
 ANGOLA RATES
 Angola's central bank has left its benchmark interest rate
 unchanged at 10.25 percent for the eighth straight month, the
 bank said on Thursday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 *The Kenyan shilling        held steady against the dollar on
 Thursday, buoyed by rising government debt yields which
 traders said could encourage banks to hold the local currency,
 while stocks fell, dragged down by Kenya Airways          .
                
 *The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day
 Treasury            bill rose for the first time since July
 26, to 7.647 percent at auction on Thursday from 7.515 percent
 last week, the central bank said.                
 
 GHANA OIL     
 Italian energy group Eni         , Africa's biggest foreign
 oil and gas producer, and partner oil trader Vitol said they
 had made their first important oil discovery offshore Ghana
 where they operate two blocks.                
 
 MAURITIUS RATES    
 Mauritius' central bank may respond to slowing inflation and
 economic growth on Monday by cutting interest rates, but the
 decision on whether it trims borrowing costs or leaves them
 unchanged looks too close to call, a Reuters survey showed.
                    
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        retreated against the greenback on
 Thursday, weakened by inter-bank dollar and offshore investors
 exiting Ugandan debt after yields fell sharply at an auction
 on Wednesday.                
 
 ZAMBIA COPPER 
 A unit of China Nonferrous Mining Corp           has won
 Zambian approval to build a $832 million copper mine that will
 add 60,000 tonnes to the country's annual output of the metal,
 a company spokesman said on Thursday.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN 
 Sudan hopes to reach a broad agreement with South Sudan to end
 all hostilities at a presidents' summit in Ethiopia at the
 weekend, officials said on Thursday, despite new fighting
 between the army and rebels in Sudan's borderlands.
                
 
 SOMALIA SECURITY 
 Two suicide bombers walked into a restaurant in central
 Mogadishu and killed at least 15 people on Thursday, police
 said, highlighting the security challenges facing the
 country's new president.                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
