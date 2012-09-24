FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 24
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money Markets RSS
September 24, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * Mauritius repo rate decision
 * Mozambique's ruling Frelimo party congress
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Riskier assets fell broadly on Monday, dragging
 down Asian shares, copper and oil but the dollar
 strengthened as investors shifted their focus to
 weak economic fundamentals while monitoring
 progress in the euro zone debt bailout scheme.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures fell towards $110 in early
 Asian trade on Monday, dragged down by a firm
 dollar and worries about weak economic growth in
 key consumer nations.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's government bonds extended the
 previous day's gains on Friday, pulling yields to
 1-1/2 week lows as market players bet on rates
 staying at multi-decade lows for some time after a
 dovish central bank policy statement.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar
 on Friday, underpinned by tight liquidity in the
 market as investors paid for government debt
 auctioned this week and companies made tax
 payments.                
 
 IVORY COAST ABOLISHES SUBSIDY
 Ivory Coat will abolish a 20-year-old tax break
 given to local cocoa grinders when the 2012/2013
 season starts on Oct. 1, an official with the top
 grower's marketing board told Reuters on Saturday,
 in a victory for exporters who don't grind
 locally. [ID: nL5E8KM263]  
 
 NIGERIA C.BANK
 Nigeria's central bank has banned loans to 113
 firms, including the country's two major airlines,
 which have failed to repay debts after a 2009
 financial crisis that nearly brought down the
 banking system, an internal document obtained by
 Reuters showed                
 
 CONGO OIL
 The Democratic Republic of Congo will allow
 exploration work inside Africa's oldest national
 park if significant oil deposits are found there,
 the hydrocarbons minister said.                
 
 S. AFRICA'S MALEMA
 ANC renegade, Julius Malema, President Jacob
 Zuma's most vocal critic, has been given a $2
 million tax bill, authorities said on Sunday, days
 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
                
 
 SUDAN/S.SUDAN PEACE TALKS
 Leaders of Sudan and South Sudan met late on
 Sunday to try and reach a deal to end hostilities
 and restart oil exports but there was still no
 breakthrough on a key security accord after two
 weeks of talks in Ethiopia, officials said.
                  
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.