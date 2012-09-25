FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 25
September 25, 2012 / 4:31 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * Tanzania/Zambia foreign exchange polls
 * South Africa bond auctions
 * Botswana T-bill auction results
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday after
 Germany's business confidence fell in September
 for a fifth consecutive month and Caterpillar Inc,
 the world's largest earth moving equipment maker,
 cut its earnings forecast, underscoring worries
 about slowing global growth.                
 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude climbed above $110 a barrel on
 Tuesday, recovering from a more than 1 percent
 drop in the previous session, as escalating
 tensions surrounding Iran offset concerns about
 weak demand in a still fragile global economy.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar
 on Monday, and traders said a potential shift in
 interest rate expectations could become a key
 driver, while shares edged up.                
 
 NIGERIAN MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira traded flat against the dollar at
 both the interbank and foreign exchange markets on
 Monday, as strong demand for the greenback soaked
 up liquidity from two oil firms and the central
 bank's currency auction.                
 
 TOTAL/AFRICA
 French oil group Total is banking on a string of
 African projects to help fuel a 25 percent rise in
 output over the next five years, with growth
 accelerating after 2015 to top 3 million barrels
 of oil and gas a day for the first time.
                
 
 MAURITIUS MPC
 The Mauritius central bank left its repo rate
 unchanged at 4.9 percent on Monday and cut its
 economic growth forecast for this year to 3.3
 percent from 3.8 percent, citing the impact of
 economic problems abroad.                
 
 MAURITANIA IMF
 Growth in Mauritania is likely to reach 6.2
 percent this year despite a drop in mining
 production and slowing demand from Europe, the IMF
 said on Monday.                
 
 
 
 
 
