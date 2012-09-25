African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 25

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * Tanzania/Zambia foreign exchange polls * South Africa bond auctions * Botswana T-bill auction results GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday after Germany's business confidence fell in September for a fifth consecutive month and Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest earth moving equipment maker, cut its earnings forecast, underscoring worries about slowing global growth. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude climbed above $110 a barrel on Tuesday, recovering from a more than 1 percent drop in the previous session, as escalating tensions surrounding Iran offset concerns about weak demand in a still fragile global economy. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Monday, and traders said a potential shift in interest rate expectations could become a key driver, while shares edged up. NIGERIAN MARKETS Nigeria's naira traded flat against the dollar at both the interbank and foreign exchange markets on Monday, as strong demand for the greenback soaked up liquidity from two oil firms and the central bank's currency auction. TOTAL/AFRICA French oil group Total is banking on a string of African projects to help fuel a 25 percent rise in output over the next five years, with growth accelerating after 2015 to top 3 million barrels of oil and gas a day for the first time. MAURITIUS MPC The Mauritius central bank left its repo rate unchanged at 4.9 percent on Monday and cut its economic growth forecast for this year to 3.3 percent from 3.8 percent, citing the impact of economic problems abroad. MAURITANIA IMF Growth in Mauritania is likely to reach 6.2 percent this year despite a drop in mining production and slowing demand from Europe, the IMF said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on