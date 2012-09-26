FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 26
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 26, 2012 / 4:51 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * Kenya 182-day T-bill auction
 * Mauritius 15-year bond auction
 * S. Africa's National Treasury hosts global
 policy forum
 * S. Africa's Malema makes court appearance
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares and commodities fell on Wednesday as
 protests in Spain underscored the country's
 financial challenges and investors refocused on
 slowing global growth as rallies, fed by major
 central bank easing measures, faded.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude slipped below $110 per barrel on
 Wednesday, weighed down by worries that a fragile
 global economy would cut oil demand, although
 supply disruption risks amid rising tensions
 between Iran and Western nations kept losses in
 check.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African government bonds jumped on Tuesday
 as markets reopened after a public holiday, while
 the rand firmed against the dollar, tracking a
 general emerging market rally.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA ANGLOGOLD
 World No. 3 bullion producer AngloGold Ashanti
 said on Wednesday an illegal strike that started
 last week at its Kopanang mine had spread to other
 South African operations.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS/IMF
 * The Kenyan shilling fell on Tuesday as
 importers' month-end demand for dollars gathered
 pace, while stock prices were led higher by East
 African breweries.                
 
 * The IMF expects the Kenyan economy to grow by at
 least 5 percent this year and in 2013, thanks to
 improving macroeconomic fundamentals, a senior
 fund official said.                
 
 RWANDA RATES
 Rwanda held its key repo rate at 7.50 percent to
 curb demand for foreign exchange, which would
 weaken the local currency and feed inflation, the
 central bank governor said.                
 
 TANZANIA OIL & GAS
 Tanzania plans to restructure its state-run
 petroleum company to help the east African country
 better regulate its vast natural gas discoveries,
 it said on Tuesday.                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Light rainfall and abundant sunshine across most
 of Ivory Coast's main cocoa regions  last week
 will encourage healthy output as the new
 harvesting season opens, farmers and analysts said
 on Tuesday                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA/MALEMA
 ANC rebel Julium Malema, South African President
 Jacob Zuba's most prominent critic and an advocate
 of mining nationalisation, appears in court on
 Wednesday on corruption charges that his
 supporters say are political motivated.
                
 
 
 
