African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 27
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 27, 2012 / 4:51 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * South Africa August producer price index data
 * Zambia September inflation
 * Pan African Resources results 
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rebounded on Thursday but sentiment
 was vulnerable due to uncertainty over a bailout
 for Spain and signs of Europe struggling to find a
 unified approach to tackling its debt crisis as
 global lenders wrangled over Greek restructuring.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures held steady above $110 on Thursday
 on renewed worries of supply disruptions from the
 Middle East, while an escalating euro zone debt
 crisis reinforced oil demand growth concerns and
 capped the gains.                
 
 SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN
 The leaders of Sudan and South Sudan reached a
 border security deal on Wednesday that will
 restart badly needed oil exports, but failed to
 solve the other main conflicts left over when
 Africa's largest country split last year.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African government bond yields fell to new
 lows on Wednesday as the country's bond market is
 set to become the first in Africa to join Citi's
 influential World Government Bond Index on Oct. 1
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling edged down against the dollar
 on Wednesday as importers bought greenbacks to
 meet their end-month needs and expectations that
 lower inflation in September could drag interest
 rates down, traders said.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA AMPLATS
 An illegal strike spread through AngloGold
 Ashanti's South African operations on Wednesday,
 while Anglo American Platinum said it could start
 firing unlawful strikers on Thursday, as the
 country's miners grapple to rein in weeks of
 labour unrest.                
 
 KENYA KENGEN
 Kenya's main electricity producer KenGen posted an
 11 percent rise in full year pretax profit to
 4.045 billion shillings, helped by increased
 output from new plants.                
 
 GHANA ECONOMY
 Ghana, hit by lower oil production, saw economic
 growth slow to 2.5 percent year-on-year in the
 second quarter, and the national statistics office
 now expects full year 2012 GDP to rise 7.1 percent
                
 
 NIGERIA/SHELL
 Shell thinks the tax terms in a landmark Nigerian
 oil bill are so uncompetitive they risk rendering
 offshore oil and gas projects unviable, the firm's
 managing director and industry sources say
                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Ivory Coast cocoa merchants backed away from
 threats to boycott the start of the forthcoming
 harvest season after the country's marketing board
 increased allowances for the cost of collection
 and transportation that has been at the heart of a
 dispute.                
 
 GUINEA DEBT RELIEF
 Guinea secured $2.1 billion in debt relief from
 the World Bank and the IMF Heavily Indebted Poor
 Countries initiative, paving the way for
 accelerated development for the minerals-rich West
 African state, officials said.                
 
 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
