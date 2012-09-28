FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 28
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 28, 2012 / 4:46 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * Kenya September inflation/ Q2 GDP figures
 * Uganda inflation
 * South Africa government budget
 * South Africa money supply figures for August
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares mostly rise on Friday on optimism
 economic reform and budget plans unveiled by Spain
 will help the debt-saddled nation manage its
 imbalances, in a move seen as an effort to
 pre-empt the likely conditions of international
 assistance.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures held above $112 on Friday as plans
 for economic reform in Spain eased investor
 worries about Europe's fiscal crisis and revived
 hopes of a recovery in oil demand growth, with
 worries about supplies from the Middle East also
 providing support.                
 
 SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN TALKS
 The leaders of Sudan and South Sudan signed deals
 on Thursday to secure their shared border and
 boost trade, paving the way for the resumption of
 oil exports but stopping short of ending other
 disputes remaining after the South's secession.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand dipped 0.6 percent against the
 dollar on Thursday after Moody's cut the country's
 government bond rating by one notch to Baa1 from
 A3, 24 hours ahead of its inclusion into
 Citigroup's World Government Bond index.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MOODY'S
  Moody's Investor Service cut South Africa's
 government bond rating by one notch to Baa1 from
 A3 on Thursday, citing worries about the country's
 institutions as well as future political stability
 and room for policy maneuvering.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling fell to a four month low
 against the dollar on Thursday, hit by energy
 sector importers buying dollars to meet their
 end-month supply needs, while shares closed at a
 15-month high.                
 
 GHANA CEDI
 Ghana's cedi is expected to strengthen further
 next week due to central bank support as the
 currency stages a recovery from a near 20 percent
 slump in the first half of the year.
                
 
 KENYA MINING
 A new mining bill and a nationwide aerial survey
 of Kenya will boost the country's nascent mining
 sector and act as a catalyst for foreign
 investment, Kenya's minister for environment and
 natural resources said on Thursday. 
                       
 
 SOUTH AFRICA AMPLATS
 The world's top platinum producer, Anglo American
 Platinum, began disciplinary action against
 illegal strikers on Thursday and rival Impala
 Platinum offered workers a pay rise as the South
 African mining industry struggles to end weeks of
 labour unrest.                
 
 RWANDA ECONOMY
 Rwanda's economy expanded by 9.4 percent in its
 fiscal year ended June from 7.4 percent
 previously, thanks to robust growth across all
 sectors, the statistics office said on Thursday
                
 
 NIGERIA FLOODS
 Nigeria's worst flooding in decades has displaced
 more than 10,000 people in the centre of the
 country over the past week and stranded some
 villagers on rooftops, emergency services said on
 Thursday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.