African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 12
October 12, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to auction 364-day Treasury bills worth 500
 million rupees
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
  Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Friday, but were on course for a
 losing week as worries about weak corporate earnings and slowing global
 economic growth limit the appeal of riskier assets.                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Friday, trading near four-week
 highs and on course for its biggest weekly gain in two months, supported
 by tensions between Turkey and Syria, lower output at North Sea oilfields
 and upbeat U.S. data.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES
 Striking gold miners in South Africa have rejected the industry's latest
 wage offer, a trade union said on Thursday, dimming hopes that strikes
 that have led to dozens of deaths and paralysed the sector could end soon.
                 
 
 AFRICA CORRUPTION
 Corruption in Africa is no different to corruption anywhere else on the
 planet, according to a new book by the former chair of graft watchdog
 Transparency International.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS  
 * South Africa's rand edged up against the dollar on Thursday on tentative
 hopes of a resolution to the strikes that have wreaked havoc particularly
 in the key mining sector in the past two months.                
 * South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday  labour
 strikes in the country's mainstay mining sector have hurt the rand and
 expressed confidence the currency will bounce back.                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * Nigeria sold 171.83 billion naira ($1.09 bln) in treasury bills with
 maturities ranging from three months to 1-year, the central bank said on
 Thursday, and yields were up 30 basis points compared with rates at the
 previous auction.                
 * Nigeria said it plans to issue 75 billion naira ($477.10 million) in
 local bonds            with maturities of between five and 10 years at its
 regular auction on Oct. 17, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on
 Thursday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * The Kenyan shilling        weakened on Thursday, weighed down by
 importers in the telecoms and energy sectors buying the dollar, while the
 share index was lifted gains in major stocks.                 
 * The weighted average yield on benchmark Kenyan 91-day Treasury bills
            rose for the fourth straight week to 8.962 percent at the
 auction on Thursday, from 8.439 percent last week, the central bank said. 
 
 ZAMBIA MINING
 Brazil's Vale SA            said it has begun producing copper concentrate
 at its Lubambe mine in Zambia.                
 
 NAMIBIA MINING
 French energy group Areva            said on Thursday it had delayed the
 start of its $1 billion Trekkopje uranium mine in Namibia until market
 conditions improve. [ID;nL6E8LBL4C]
 
 ANGOLA INFLATION 
 Angola's annual consumer inflation slowed to 9.65 percent year-on-year in
 September from 9.87 percent in August, the National Statistics Institute
 (INE) said on Thursday.                
 
 TANZANIA DEBT
 The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day Treasury bills rose to
 12.59 percent at auction on Wednesday, from 12.45 percent at the last sale
 two weeks ago, the central bank said.                
 
 MAURITIUS DEBT
 The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bill fell to
 3.18 percent at auction on Thursday from 3.27 percent previously, the
 central bank said.                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
