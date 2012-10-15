African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct.15

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: BOTSWANA - Policymakers set the central bank's lending rate, which has stood at 9.5 percent for the past year. Also expecting inflation data. TANZANIA - Expecting inflation data for September from the government. The rate slowed for the eighth straight month in August to 14.9 percent. MOZAMBIQUE - Expecting the central bank to announce its benchmark lending rate. Policymakers cut the rate by one percentage point in September to 10.5 percent, citing risks from the European debt crisis. MALAWI - Expecting the latest inflation data. The rate quickened to 25.5 percent in August. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Monday on growth concerns ahead of the third-quarter corporate earnings season, lifting the safe-haven dollar which in turn undermined commodities. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures slipped to $114 on Monday, falling for a second day due to worries over the worsening outlook for demand growth, although mounting supply concerns over escalating tension in the Middle East kept losses in check. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA ECONOMIC GROWTH Europe's debt crisis and the related cooling in China is weighing on Africa, but even a sharp worsening of the crisis would be unlikely to choke off the region's growth, a top International Monetary Fund official said. SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand weakened after ratings agency S&P downgraded the country's local and foreign currency sovereign ratings, saying underlying social tensions would increase government spending pressure and reduce fiscal flexibility. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African shares turned slightly negative as the strengthening rand currency undermined stock prices of resource firms such as Harmony Gold . NIGERIA REVENUES Nigeria earned 594.7 billion naira ($3.78 billion) in government revenues in September, a 5.3 percent rise on the 564.9 billion it earned the previous month, the minister of state for finance said. NIGERIA SECURITY Armed bandits descended on a village in northern Nigeria on Sunday, killing 22 people, most of them shot dead as they were leaving prayers at a mosque, the state police commissioner said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed as banks sold dollars ahead of the weekend, but the local currency's outlook remained bearish due to importer demand for the greenback. KENYA FOREX RESERVES Kenya's central bank said that its official usable foreign exchange reserves fell for the third straight week to $5.137 billion, from $5.159 billion in the previous week. KENYA TOURISM The number of tourists visiting Kenya's coast fell by 22 percent in the first eight months of this year compared to 2011 due to concerns over Islamist violence and the cost of landing rights in the traditional tourist hot spot, tour operators said. KENYA SECURITY Two successive blasts in a residential area near the Kenyan capital's central business district wounded one police officer late on Friday but did not injure any civilians, police said. UGANDA IPO Uganda's sole power distributor, Umeme, has priced its 622.38 million shares to be sold through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) at 275 shillings ($0.11) each, a source close to the deal said. GHANA ELECTIONS Former Ghanaian first lady Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings said she has split from the ruling party that her husband founded to run for president under a new banner. ZIMBABWE ECONOMY Zimbabwe's economy is projected to grow 8.9 percent next year if the political environment remains stable and the government lives within its expenditure targets, the finance ministry said. MALI CRISIS The U.N. Security Council urged African regional groups and the United Nations on Friday to present within 45 days a specific plan for military intervention in Mali to help government troops reclaim the north of the country from Islamist extremists. CONGO HUMAN RIGHTS France and Canada urged leaders from the French-speaking world to reinforce democracy and human rights during a summit in Democratic Republic of Congo, in comments that focused attention squarely on the host. UGANDA PENSIONS The Ugandan government has halted pension payments to its retired workers until an investigation into corruption allegations involving "ghost" recipients is completed, a senior official told Reuters. UGANDA RATES A Ugandan parliamentary committee is pushing the government to amend the country's financial laws to empower the central bank to regulate interest rates following mounting complaints against high borrowing costs. SUDAN OIL Sudan expects to double its oil production in the next two years, to 300,000 barrels per day, as it steps up oil exploration, the country's petroleum minister said on Monday.