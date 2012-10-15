FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct.15
October 15, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct.15

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 BOTSWANA - Policymakers set the central bank's
 lending rate, which has stood at 9.5 percent for
 the past year. Also expecting inflation data.
 TANZANIA - Expecting inflation data for September
 from the government. The rate slowed for the
 eighth straight month in August to 14.9 percent.
 MOZAMBIQUE - Expecting the central bank to
 announce its benchmark lending rate. Policymakers
 cut the rate by one percentage point in September
 to 10.5 percent, citing risks from the European
 debt crisis.
 MALAWI - Expecting the latest inflation data. The
 rate quickened to 25.5 percent in August.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Monday on growth concerns
 ahead of the third-quarter corporate earnings
 season, lifting the safe-haven dollar which in
 turn undermined commodities.                     
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures slipped to $114 on Monday, falling
 for a second day due to worries over the worsening
 outlook for demand growth, although mounting
 supply concerns over escalating tension in the
 Middle East kept losses in check.       
 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 AFRICA ECONOMIC GROWTH
 Europe's debt crisis and the related cooling in
 China is weighing on Africa, but even a sharp
 worsening of the crisis would be unlikely to choke
 off the region's growth, a top International
 Monetary Fund official said.                
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand weakened after ratings agency
 S&P downgraded the country's local and foreign
 currency sovereign ratings, saying underlying
 social tensions would increase government spending
 pressure and reduce fiscal flexibility.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African shares turned slightly negative as
 the strengthening rand currency         
 undermined stock prices of resource firms such as
 Harmony Gold         .                
 
 NIGERIA REVENUES
 Nigeria earned 594.7 billion naira ($3.78 billion)
 in government revenues in September, a 5.3 percent
 rise on the 564.9 billion it earned the previous
 month, the minister of state for finance said.
                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Armed bandits descended on a village in northern
 Nigeria on Sunday, killing 22 people, most of them
 shot dead as they were leaving prayers at a
 mosque, the state police commissioner said.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed as banks sold
 dollars ahead of the weekend, but 
 the local currency's outlook remained bearish due
 to importer demand for the greenback.
                 
 
 KENYA FOREX RESERVES
 Kenya's central bank said that its official usable
 foreign exchange reserves             fell for the
 third straight week to $5.137 billion, from $5.159
 billion in the previous week.                
 
 KENYA TOURISM
 The number of tourists visiting Kenya's coast fell
 by 22 percent in the first eight months of this
 year compared to 2011 due to concerns over
 Islamist violence and the cost of landing rights
 in the traditional tourist hot spot, tour
 operators said.                
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 Two successive blasts in a residential area near
 the Kenyan capital's central business district
 wounded one police officer late on Friday but did
 not injure any civilians, police said.
                
 
 
 UGANDA IPO
 Uganda's sole power distributor, Umeme, has priced
 its 622.38 million shares to be sold through an
 Initial Public Offering (IPO) at 275 shillings
 ($0.11) each, a source close to the deal said.
                
 
 GHANA ELECTIONS
 Former Ghanaian first lady Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings
 said she has split from the ruling party that her
 husband founded to run for president under a new
 banner.                 
 
 ZIMBABWE ECONOMY
 Zimbabwe's economy is projected to grow 8.9
 percent next year if the political environment
 remains stable and the government lives within its
 expenditure targets, the finance ministry said.
                 
 
 MALI CRISIS
 The U.N. Security Council urged African regional
 groups and the United Nations on Friday to present
 within 45 days a specific plan for military
 intervention in Mali to help government troops
 reclaim the north of the country from Islamist
 extremists.                
 
 CONGO HUMAN RIGHTS
 France and Canada urged leaders from the
 French-speaking world to reinforce democracy and
 human rights during a summit in Democratic
 Republic of Congo, in comments that focused
 attention squarely on the host.                
 
 UGANDA PENSIONS
 The Ugandan government has halted pension payments
 to its retired workers until an investigation into
 corruption allegations involving "ghost"
 recipients is completed, a senior official told
 Reuters.                 
 
 UGANDA RATES
 A Ugandan parliamentary committee is pushing the
 government to amend the country's financial laws
 to empower the central bank to regulate interest
 rates following mounting complaints against high
 borrowing costs.                
 
 SUDAN OIL
 Sudan expects to double its oil production in the
 next two years, to 300,000 barrels per day, as it
 steps up oil exploration, the country's petroleum
 minister said on Monday.                
 
 
