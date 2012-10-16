African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct.16

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - Finance minister addresses a news conference at 10.30 am local time on the economy. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Tuesday after rallies in U.S. stocks and positive U.S. data cheered investors, while the euro inched up on hopes for some progress in the euro zone debt crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held steady above $115, underpinned by supply concerns after the European Union slapped more sanctions on Iran, while ample supplies and healthy inventory at top consumer the United States capped gains. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA BONDS South African government bonds could soon lose some steam after a strong run propelled by portfolio flows from foreign accounts undeterred by strikes that have raised questions about the wisdom of investing in the country. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks booked a record close on Monday as a weak rand currency lifted prices of so-called "rand hedges" such as Swiss luxury goods maker Richemont and British American Tobacco . NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira fell to its weakest in three weeks on the interbank market, as dollar demand by foreign exchange bureaux and importers outpaced supply of hard currency, traders said. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's bourse hit a 16-month high on Monday as investors bought shares on the expectation firms will perform better this year due to the low cost of credit, while the shilling was stable against the dollar. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya's benchmark interest rate looks set to fall if the central bank takes advantage of slowing inflation to attack the eye-watering commercial lending rates stifling growth. KENYA SEPARATISTS Kenyan police arrested the leader of a coastal separatist group and shot dead two of his supporters in a dawn raid on Monday, part of an escalating crackdown on the movement that has threatened to disrupt next year's election. UGANDA OIL Uganda may have to further delay licensing of new oil exploration blocks due to a standoff between parliament and ministers that has held up the passage of legislation to regulate the sector, lawmakers said. TANZANIA INFLATION Tanzania's annual inflation rate slowed for the ninth straight month in September from due to a slower rise in food prices, the state-run statistics body said, a trend that is expected to continue. IVORY COAST ATTACKS Gunmen attacked a power station and security facilities in and around Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan in coordinated overnight raids that ended early on Monday, the defence minister said. BOTSWANA INFLATION Botswana's headline inflation accelerated to 7.1 percent year-on-year in September from 6.6 percent in August, data from the statistics agency showed. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on