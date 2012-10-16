FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct.16
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 16, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct.16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 MAURITIUS - Finance minister addresses a news
 conference at 10.30 am local time on the economy.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Tuesday after rallies in U.S.
 stocks and positive U.S. data cheered investors,
 while the euro inched up on hopes for some
 progress in the euro zone debt crisis.
                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures held steady above $115, underpinned
 by supply concerns after the European Union
 slapped more sanctions on Iran, while ample
 supplies and healthy inventory at top consumer the
 United States capped gains.       
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA BONDS
 South African government bonds could soon lose
 some steam after a strong run propelled by
 portfolio flows from foreign accounts undeterred
 by strikes that have raised questions about the
 wisdom of investing in the country.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks booked a record close on
 Monday as a weak rand currency lifted prices of
 so-called "rand hedges" such as Swiss luxury goods
 maker Richemont          and British American
 Tobacco         .                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          fell to its weakest in
 three weeks on the interbank market, as dollar
 demand by foreign exchange bureaux and importers
 outpaced supply of hard currency, traders said.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's bourse hit a 16-month high on Monday as
 investors bought shares on the expectation firms
 will perform better this year due to the low cost
 of credit, while the shilling was stable against
 the dollar.                
 
 KENYA ECONOMY
 Kenya's benchmark interest rate looks set to fall
 if the central bank takes advantage of slowing
 inflation to attack the eye-watering commercial
 lending rates stifling growth.                
 
 KENYA SEPARATISTS
 Kenyan police arrested the leader of a coastal
 separatist group and shot dead two of his
 supporters in a dawn raid on Monday, part of an
 escalating crackdown on the movement that has
 threatened to disrupt next year's election. 
                 
 
 UGANDA OIL
 Uganda may have to further delay licensing of new
 oil exploration blocks due to a standoff between
 parliament and ministers that has held up the
 passage of legislation to regulate the sector,
 lawmakers said.                
 
 TANZANIA INFLATION
 Tanzania's annual inflation rate slowed for the
 ninth straight month in September from due to a
 slower rise in food prices, the state-run
 statistics body said, a trend that is expected to
 continue.                
 
 IVORY COAST ATTACKS
 Gunmen attacked a power station and security
 facilities in and around Ivory Coast's commercial
 capital Abidjan in coordinated overnight raids
 that ended early on Monday, the defence minister
 said.                
 
 BOTSWANA INFLATION
 Botswana's headline inflation accelerated to 7.1
 percent year-on-year in September from 6.6 percent
 in August, data from the statistics agency showed.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.